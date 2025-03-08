Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a one-year contract extension, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract runs through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $900,000.

Shea, 28, has played in 28 games with Pittsburgh this season, tallying career highs across the board with two goals, three assists and five points. The defenseman recorded his first career two-goal game on February 23 against the New York Rangers and skated in a career-high 23:48 minutes on March 2 against Toronto.

Shea has played in 59 career NHL games, all with Pittsburgh over the past two seasons, and has tallied three goals, three assists and six points.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman has appeared in 186 career American Hockey League games between the Texas Stars and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling 72 points (12G-60A).

The Milton, Massachusetts native played four seasons (2016-20) with Northeastern University (NCAA). Shea was originally drafted by Chicago in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.