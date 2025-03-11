Game Preview: 03.11.25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

gameday_vs_VGK_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins return home to begin a five-game homestand as they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop is set for 7 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 6 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (25-31-10), VGK (38-19-6)

Pittsburgh has wins in five of its last eight games against Vegas (5-3-0) dating back to Jan. 7, 2020. Pittsburgh and Boston are tied for the most wins by an Eastern Conference team against Vegas (7). Pittsburgh has never lost a season series to Vegas since the Golden Knights entered the league in the 2017-18 season. The Penguins are 5-1-0 all-time against Vegas here at PPG Paints Arena, which includes wins in three-straight games against them.

Recent News

Game Notes

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby beat former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury on Sunday and added an empty netter to secure a two-goal game in Pittsburgh’s 3-1 win at Minnesota. The forward is leading the Penguins in assists (47) and points (68).

With his first goal on Sunday, Crosby became the fourth player in NHL history to record 17 20-goal seasons with a single franchise, joining Gordie Howe (22 with DET), Alex Ovechkin (20 with WSH) and Joe Sakic (17 with COL/QUE).

Evgeni Malkin also scored in the contest. Pittsburgh improved to 110-10-6 over the past 19 seasons when Crosby and Malkin each find the back of the net, which ranks first among any active duo in the league. Only two teams in NHL history have recorded more wins when a duo scores in the same game

With three more assists, Crosby will have the 12th 50-assist season of his career, tying Adam Oates for the eighth-most such seasons in NHL history.

With two more points, Crosby will secure the 15th 70-point season of his career, tying Jaromir Jagr and Mats Sundin for the fifth-most such seasons all-time.

Crosby has been on an exceptional run at PPG Paints Arena as the forward has had points in seven-straight home games dating back to Feb. 1, 2025. During this home point streak, Crosby has posted three goals, seven assists and 10 points. His seven-game home point streak is currently tied for seventh in the league for active home point streaks.

Rickard Rakell has goals in three of his last five games (4G), and is one goal shy of his third 30-goal campaign. Rakell’s goal total is already the third highest total of his career and are five tallies shy of his career high. Rakell is looking to become just the 13th player in the NHL this season to reach the 30-goal plateau.

Defenseman Kris Letang has recorded 767 points (174G-593A) in 1,146 career games with the Penguins. With his next point, he’ll tie Hall-of-Famer Borje Salming for the 10th-most points with a single franchise in NHL history among defensemen.

Erik Karlsson has been on an offensive tear as of late. The defenseman has points in 10 of his last 14 games, which includes a season-long seven-game point streak which ran from Jan. 29-Feb. 23. Since Jan. 29, Karlsson is fifth in points among all defensemen.

Quick Hits

1) Sidney Crosby has points in eight of 12 career games against the Vegas Golden Knights, recording 10 points (3G-7A) total.

2) Newly acquired forward Tommy Novak has three goals and four points (3G-1A) in nine career games against the Vegas Golden Knights.

3) Goaltender Tristan Jarry is 4-2-0 with a .921 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average in six career games against Vegas.

4) Defenseman Ryan Shea logged a career-high 24:18 minutes of time on ice in Sunday’s win at Minnesota.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 401-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

