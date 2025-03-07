Tristan Jarry Talks Returning to Pittsburgh

When Evgeni Malkin walked onto the team plane for their flight to Denver that kicked off a three-game road trip, he got a huge smile on his face when he saw Tristan Jarry.

The goaltender had just returned to Pittsburgh after getting called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, where rookie Joel Blomqvist was re-assigned following a loss to Toronto on Sunday.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said they felt that was the best course of action for Blomqvist’s growth and development at this point in time, which means Jarry is back in the mix with Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future. He spoke after Thursday’s practice in Vegas for the first time since rejoining the group.

“I want to be here. This is where I signed, and this is where I intend to be,” said Jarry, a 2013 second-round pick who inked a five-year contract extension in the summer of 2023.

“I was drafted here, and I came up through the minors and worked my way up to Pittsburgh, and that was my goal – to be a Penguin the whole time. It’s something where I had a little bump in the road, and going down to Wilkes, I think will help my game.”