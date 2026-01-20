Game Preview: 01.21.26 at Calgary Flames

16x9 1_21 Game day
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins continue their four-game road trip as they take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 9:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (23 -14-11), SEA (21-23-5)

The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 17 games versus the Flames (7-6-4). Pittsburgh is 16-8-4 in its last 28 games versus Calgary overall dating back to Dec. 6, 2007. The Penguins have wins in four of their last five road games (4-1-0).

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

Kris Letang has 22 points (5G-17A) in 25 career games versus Calgary, which is tied for his highest point total versus any Western Conference team. (Minnesota – 22).

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked third in the NHL in power-play percentage (28.0%).

Erik Karlsson has 23 points (4G-19A) in 31 career games against the Flames, which includes 13 points (2G-11A) in his last 16 games against them.

The Penguins have killed off 20 of their last 21 penalties over the past six games.

Rickard Rakell enters tomorrow's game on a three-game point streak (2G-1A) with goals in back-to-back games. Pittsburgh is 12-2-2 when he records a point this season.

4th LINE MAGIC

Connor Dewar and Blake Lizotte each recorded two-points on Monday and have been great for the Penguins since returning from the holiday break on December 27. They both rank tied for third on the team in points in that span.

With his two goals on Monday, Dewar has tied his career-high in goals (11) and points (19), both set in the 2023-24 season. He is now tied for second in the League in empty net goals (4).

MULTI-POINT STREAKIN’

Sidney Crosby tallied two assists on Monday to extend his multi-point streak to three games. Only Roman Josi has a longer streak currently in the League.

Crosby has seven multi-point games in his last 10 and is now one shy of tying both Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for third most multi-point games in NHL history.

TRUSTY RUSTY

Bryan Rust comes into tomorrow's game three-points shy of 40 points this season. It would be the seventh time in his career and would be the 11th player in Penguins history with seven or more 40-point seasons.

ROAD WARRIOR

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game one point shy of surpassing Mario Lemieux for the eighth-most road points in NHL history.

BEAST OF THE EAST

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins in goals (26) and points (55) through 48 games this season. Among all skaters in the Eastern Conference, no player has more goals than Crosby and his 26 tallies are tied for fifth in the NHL.

STUUU-PENDOUS GOALIE

Stuart Skinner has been red hot since the Christmas Break, winning five of his six starts (5-1-0). During this stretch, he has only allowed one goal in four of the six games, and ranks near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories among goaltenders.

SPECIAL TEAMS SUCCESS

Special teams have been a huge contributing factor to Pittsburgh’s 23-14-11 record which has them in third place in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh’s power play ranks third in the NHL, operating at 28.0%, while the team’s penalty killing unit ranks fourth in the league with an 83.1% success rate.

SPREAD THE WEALTH

Brett Kulak scored his first goal as a Penguin on Monday to become the 26th player to score for Pittsburgh this season. No team has more unique goal scorers than Pittsburgh.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game three points shy of 800 career points after getting an assist in Saturday’s game against Columbus. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active.

SHUTDOWN DEFENSE

The Penguins have had some stellar defensive performances since December 27. They lead the NHL in goals against per game (2.17) and fourth in goals against (26) over that 12-game stretch.

5565_Trigger_Away-02_v2

News Feed

Karlsson Progressing, Hopes to Return Soon

Where You Come From Matters: Connor Clifton

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Ilya Solovyov from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 Seventh-Round Draft Pick

Penguins to Honor 2016 Stanley Cup Championship Team on January 31 Versus the New York Rangers

Musings: Penguins Start Road Trip Strong in Seattle

Penguins’ 15th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on February 26 

Game Preview: 01.19.26 at Seattle Kraken

Musings: Crosby's Late Goal Earns Penguins One Point

Game Preview: 01.17.26 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Where You Come From Matters: Stuart Skinner

Musings: Penguins Get Goals Galore Versus Flyers

Game Preview: 01.15.26 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

From PEI to PPG: A Young Maritimer’s Penguins Dream

"He's a Heart-and-Soul Guy": Penguins Extend Lizotte

Musings: Penguins Earn Point Against Red-Hot Lightning

Erik Karlsson Out With Lower-Body Injury

Game Preview: 01.13.26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 

Penguins Re-Sign Blake Lizotte to a Three-Year Contract Extension

Penguins Name Jonathan Garcia Assistant Skating Coach

Hayes Gets Surprised by Family for 800th Game

Musings: Penguins Lose Tight Game in Boston

Game Preview: 01.11.26 at Boston Bruins

Musings: Penguins Winning Streak Ends With Loss to Flames

Lunch Pail and Work Boots: The Fourth Line's Mentality

Game Preview: 01.10.26 vs. Calgary Flames

Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

Musings: Penguins Get Sixth Straight Win in Malkin's Return

Penguins News and Notes: January 7

Inside Scoop: Rust Hosted Teammates for Steelers Game

Game Preview: 01.08.26 vs New Jersey Devils

Penguins Defenseman Harrison Brunicke Assigned to the Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Where You Come From Matters: Brett Kulak

Malkin Hopeful to Return This Week

Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs to Represent Team Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Musings: Penguins Rally in Columbus for Fifth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.04.26 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Musings: Penguins Get Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.03.26 at Detroit Red Wings

Rakell 'Super Excited' To Get First Olympic Call

Karlsson Hits 900 Points, Earns Olympic Nod

Chasing Gold: McGroarty Reflects and Horcoff Chases

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Releases 2024-25 Community Impact Report

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell Named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Letang Caps Off 1,200th Game with Overtime Winner

New Year, New Penguin

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Game Preview: 01.01.26 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers in Exchange for Philip Tomasino