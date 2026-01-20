Game Preview: 01.21.26 at Calgary Flames

The Penguins continue their four-game road trip as they take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 9:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (23 -14-11), SEA (21-23-5)

The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 17 games versus the Flames (7-6-4). Pittsburgh is 16-8-4 in its last 28 games versus Calgary overall dating back to Dec. 6, 2007. The Penguins have wins in four of their last five road games (4-1-0).