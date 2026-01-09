Lunch Pail and Work Boots: The Fourth Line's Mentality

While Pittsburgh is currently riding a six-game winning streak since the conclusion of the holiday break, the team’s fourth line of Connor Dewar, Blake Lizotte, and Noel Acciari has been making positive contributions throughout the whole season. When all three are in the lineup, the team has a 14-3-3 record.
“I think from the very start of the year, they’ve been very consistent,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “They’re a line that just has an energy that they play with. It’s contagious, and you feel it. It can change the feel of the game, the momentum, and it’s the next shift coming out there and following it up. It’s a huge credit to them. It definitely impacts not just the shifts that they have, but also impacts the momentum of the game.”
Over the last eight games, where the team has gone 7-1-0, the fourth line has combined for 15 points (7G-8A). When at least one of those three players records a point in the game this season, the Penguins are 13-1-4. Those totals are even more impressive considering how much they’re relied on defensively.
“They kill penalties. They're out there in late-game situations. They're out there in a ton of key defensive situations,” Muse said. “They'll play against anybody. They can play against the top line, top matchup.
“They're creating offense with very, very little O-zone starts, with me sometimes pulling them off the ice and putting them back in a D-zone start when they go back on, and they find a way to get in the offensive zone. They find a way to create. They're confident with the puck there in the attack, as they should be. There's not a lot of shifts that I've seen them take off, if any.”