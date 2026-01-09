Lunch Pail and Work Boots: The Fourth Line's Mentality

Lizotte said the trio carries a blue-collar mentality.

“There aren't many nights when we don't bring the work boots,” Lizotte said. “Some nights you don't have it. That's just the way it is. But at the end of the day, if you bring your lunch pail and your work boots every night and contribute to the team in any way you can - I think all three of us have that mindset. Consistently, we can help the team.”

“I think we play a simple game,” Acciari added. “We kind of know what the others are doing, and it makes it easy to read off of each other and kind of know where the others are going to be and anticipate things.”

As individuals, they all came into this season ready to go. Dewar had been acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline, with Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas saying he was a younger player who could bring a certain life and spirit to the group. Dewar re-signed with Pittsburgh shortly after turning 26, saying it was hugely beneficial to be healthy in the offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery the year prior.

“I didn’t get to train at all (in the summer of 2024),” said Dewar, who has eight goals, two shy of tying his career high. “It was nice to not be in a sling and be able to lift weights and feel strong and to be excited for a hockey season, not feeling like you're behind the eight ball and chasing it early.”

Last season, Acciari was selected by his teammates as the recipient of their Unsung Hero Award, which recognizes a player who constantly gives 150% effort but receives little recognition. He adjusted his nutrition during the offseason, losing some weight so that he could get a little faster.

“The big thing is just the time when you’re eating things,” he said. “I found the happy medium there and felt really good coming in.”

Since the day Lizotte arrived in Pittsburgh, he has had a dog-on-a-bone mentality, and he’s ramped that up even more as he looks to help the Penguins make the playoffs.

“People don't always realize these games, game one is worth two points and game 82 is worth two points. So, I think each and every night that kind of fuels me, just wanting to put two points in the bank and get closer for the playoffs,” Lizotte said.

The three of them had chemistry right away. But first, Acciari got sidelined due to injury, missing 13 games, and then Lizotte, who was out for nine games.

“Just 5-on-5, you could tell when Noel and Lizzo got hurt, that there was a kind of a big gap,” defenseman Ryan Shea said. “When those three are together, I believe that they’re one of, if not the best, fourth lines in the league. The way that they work, it’s like having five D-men out there in the D-zone, but they added a new element where they can score goals.”

One of the biggest examples during this current winning streak in terms of creating momentum is Acciari's goal against Columbus on Sunday, which cut their deficit to two and was a turning point.

“That goal by Cookie at the end of the second period gave us hope coming into the third,” Rickard Rakell said.