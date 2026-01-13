Erik Karlsson Out With Lower-Body Injury

After Karlsson became the 14th defenseman in NHL history to record 900 points, we wrote about how he regrouped after a challenging season on both an individual and team level to get his game back to a world-class level.

He has been tremendous at 5-on-5, with the Penguins bringing in Parker Wotherspoon to complement his game. Those two had been together all season long.

“Karl's been playing his best hockey in Pittsburgh, and he's just been an absolute stud,” fellow blueliner Ryan Shea said. “Spoons has been just pretty much that steady figure for him, kind of like how Marcus Pettersson was.”

At special teams, Karlsson was quarterbacking the NHL’s third-ranked power play, which has been excellent all year. He’s also been a fixture on the penalty kill, a new addition to Karlsson’s duties this season.

“He’s good at everything,” Shea said. “You can see it in the way he breaks out the puck. He almost acts like it’s 5-on-5. He uses those little bumps to the middle to secure the clear. He’s such a smart player that he can play in any role. I think he’s enjoying the PK. It’s just another opportunity for him.”

Banding together by committee is the only way to make up for Karlsson’s absence.

“He is a big part of our team, and I think everybody here knows that, and I think we all gotta kind of step up a little bit,” Bryan Rust said.

At morning skate ahead of a matchup with Tampa Bay, Letang filled in for Karlsson’s spot on the top power-play unit. He is no stranger to logging heavy minutes and playing in all situations over the course of his career.

“We worked on the power play, obviously, today,” Letang said. “But I think overall, it's going to be the same thing for me. Most of my time is 5-on-5, and that's where I need to bring my game. So, a little bit of change, but have to keep on the focus on myself, not trying to do too much.”

He’s been playing alongside Brett Kulak, who is no stranger to a heavy workload. He logged over 23 minutes per game in last year’s playoffs as Edmonton made a second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

With their roles being elevated for the foreseeable future, they will look to build on the chemistry that’s been building since Kulak was acquired from the Oilers on Dec. 12.

“I think we try to just do things the right way,” Kulak said. “It starts with tight gaps and wanting to spend less time in our zone. He's always kind of giving me little tips and coaching me and stuff, too, which is awesome. I love it. It kind of helps us. We feed off each other, and it lets me know kind of more what his mind is thinking. He communicates a lot.”

The Lightning enter this game on a ten-game win streak, with Kulak saying they have to embrace the challenge ahead.

“I think it's always a great opportunity, especially when a team's coming in playing the way they are, just to see where we're at,” Kulak said. “And we got to step up. We're looking to get out of a little bit of a couple game skid here. I think it's kind of a perfect time, and it gives you that sense of urgency knowing, ‘Hey, this team's pretty good. You don't show up at your best, it's not going to be pretty for you.’ I think it's a good opportunity for us.”