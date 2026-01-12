Penguins Name Jonathan Garcia Assistant Skating Coach

GARCIA(1)
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have hired Jonathan Garcia as Assistant Skating Coach, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

In his new role, Garcia will collaborate with the player development department and coaching staffs throughout the organization and will primarily work with players at the ECHL level as well as the organization’s prospects throughout junior hockey, the NCAA and various European leagues.

Prior to his professional career, the 39-year-old Garcia represented the United States at two Olympic Games (2014, ’18), competing in long track speed skating. He is also a nine-time (9x) United States National Team Member and a three-time (3x) US Short Track American Cup Champion, and has competed in various long track and short track speed skating competitions from 2007-18.

News Feed

Penguins Re-Sign Blake Lizotte to a Three-Year Contract Extension

Hayes Gets Surprised by Family for 800th Game

Musings: Penguins Lose Tight Game in Boston

Game Preview: 01.11.26 at Boston Bruins

Musings: Penguins Winning Streak Ends With Loss to Flames

Lunch Pail and Work Boots: The Fourth Line's Mentality

Game Preview: 01.10.26 vs. Calgary Flames

Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

Musings: Penguins Get Sixth Straight Win in Malkin's Return

Penguins News and Notes: January 7

Inside Scoop: Rust Hosted Teammates for Steelers Game

Game Preview: 01.08.26 vs New Jersey Devils

Penguins Defenseman Harrison Brunicke Assigned to the Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Where You Come From Matters: Brett Kulak

Malkin Hopeful to Return This Week

Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs to Represent Team Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Musings: Penguins Rally in Columbus for Fifth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.04.26 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Musings: Penguins Get Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.03.26 at Detroit Red Wings

Rakell 'Super Excited' To Get First Olympic Call

Karlsson Hits 900 Points, Earns Olympic Nod

Chasing Gold: McGroarty Reflects and Horcoff Chases

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Releases 2024-25 Community Impact Report

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell Named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Letang Caps Off 1,200th Game with Overtime Winner

New Year, New Penguin

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Game Preview: 01.01.26 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers in Exchange for Philip Tomasino

Inside Scoop: Looking Back on 2025

Musings: Penguins Play Full 60 to Beat Carolina

Game Preview: 12.30.25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Acquire Forward Egor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Danton Heinen, a 2026 2nd-Round Draft Pick and a 2027 3rd-Round Draft Pick

Musings: Penguins Get Big Win in Return from Holiday Break

A Big Night for Brazeau

Game Preview: 12.29.25 at Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins Defenseman Harrison Brunicke Selected to Represent Team Canada at 2026 World Junior Championship

Penguins Prospect Will Horcoff Selected to Represent Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Championship

Musings: Penguins Fall to Toronto in Last Game Before Holiday Break

Game Preview: 12.23.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Foundation and U. S. Steel Partner to Launch “Little Free Libraries” Throughout the Pittsburgh Region

Crosby and Lemieux’s Crossover: Revisiting 2005-06

Crosby Passes Lemieux to Become Penguins' All-Time Points Leader

Game Preview: 12.21.25 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Musings: Penguins Have to Turn the Page Quick

Game Preview: 12.20.25 at Montreal Canadiens

Musings: "We All Have to Dig In"