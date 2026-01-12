Penguins Name Jonathan Garcia Assistant Skating Coach

The Penguins have hired Jonathan Garcia as Assistant Skating Coach, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

In his new role, Garcia will collaborate with the player development department and coaching staffs throughout the organization and will primarily work with players at the ECHL level as well as the organization’s prospects throughout junior hockey, the NCAA and various European leagues.

Prior to his professional career, the 39-year-old Garcia represented the United States at two Olympic Games (2014, ’18), competing in long track speed skating. He is also a nine-time (9x) United States National Team Member and a three-time (3x) US Short Track American Cup Champion, and has competed in various long track and short track speed skating competitions from 2007-18.