"He's a Heart-and-Soul Guy": Penguins Extend Lizotte

After playing five full seasons to start his career with Los Angeles, Lizotte joined the Penguins on July 1, 2024, inking a two-year deal. Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said every time he watched the Kings, even dating back to his time in management with Toronto, Lizotte’s play always jumped out.

“Just his energy, his competitiveness,” Dubas said. “He's not the biggest guy, but very trusted defensively, on the penalty kill. He's a highly competitive, high-character, extraordinarily reliable player.”

Last season, Lizotte tied his career high of 11 goals in just 59 games, after doing so in 81 games with the Kings during the 2022-23 campaign. This season, Lizotte has centered Pittsburgh’s exceptional fourth line alongside Connor Dewar and Noel Acciari. That trio has gotten the job done across all 200 feet of the ice.

As Ryan Shea said, "You’ve got three guys that have an engine like no other, especially Lizzo. Having him back definitely helps that whole fourth line, because he just motors.”

Lizotte has missed some time due to injury, but when he’s in, the speed and pace is noticeable. Penguins Head Coach Dan. Muse praised Lizotte’s quickness, saying he can get on top of things, in addition to his good reads and details. He has found another gear this season, with Dubas saying this year especially, Lizotte has shown even more fire and edge. He said returning to the playoffs is his biggest motivator.

“People don't always realize these games, game one is worth two points and game 82 is worth two points,” Lizotte said. “So, I think each and every night kind of fuels me, just wanting to put two points in the bank and get closer for the playoffs.”

Lizotte is appreciative of his role, and the trust that Muse and rest of the coaching staff have in him. He’s extremely deserving of that trust.

“He's a guy who it's every single day. Like, he doesn't take a moment off, and it’s the intensity that he does everything in,” Muse said. “What you see in terms of that work on the ice, he does the same thing off the ice. There's not a moment that he takes off. I'm thrilled for him, his family, and thrilled for us. It's a win for everybody.”

To get to this point in his career has been nothing short of remarkable. As an undrafted forward, Lizotte played two seasons with the Fargo Force of the USHL and then two years at St. Cloud State University from 2017-19 before making his NHL debut. On Nov. 22 of this season, the Lindstrom, Minnesota native played in his 400th career game against the Seattle Kraken.

“I think if you would look back seven or eight years ago, I’d say that you were crazy,” Lizotte said on the journey his career has had. “I’m just fortunate to be a part of it, really. I’m super thankful and grateful for everything that the league has done for my family and me, and also the opportunities that have come with it. Even 400 games a couple of (months) ago, I never thought that would be a reality.”

For Lizotte, since he arrived in Pittsburgh, he and his wife, Abigail, have enjoyed all of the different elements that the city has offered them and are extremely grateful to be in this situation.

“It's a great organization. Around the league, it's a very respected organization for a reason,” Lizotte said. “Once you kind of get to see the day-to-day, you realize the truth behind that. And I think what it comes down to is the people that are in it. It's the people you're around every day, you spend a lot of time at the rink. It's just an awesome spot to be.”

With this new contract freshly inked, both he and his wife can be assured they have a place to call home when they welcome their first child.

“Since we're expecting a baby on the way, having three years of security is huge, and kind of relieves some stress outside of the rink, which kind of goes away,” Lizotte said. “I think for me, personally, it's great. Now, I just get to focus on playing and being at my best."