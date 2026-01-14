From PEI to PPG: A Young Maritimer’s Penguins Dream

Myer joined the team on the ice after their practice concluded for a group photo, and then went into the locker room to hang out as the guys were coming off the ice.

“For these guys to just take the time, I think time is something that is the most important to give when it's limited,” Jaclyn said, who got emotional when talking about today’s experience. “For them to give that to him is pretty great. And it was quality time. It's not just sitting, but really, truly engaging. They loved that.”

For Myer, he is an extremely committed Penguins fan and watches all the games he can on television. Last season, Myer and his family drove all the way to Tampa Bay to see the Penguins play in person.

“It just shows the dedication and commitment and the lengths that our fans will go to watch the team play,” Dubas said. “To be able to give back to people who make that level of investment in the Penguins is something that I think we're always thrilled to do. It's always a great reminder to see the impact that you can make on people, and I think all the players feel that way.”

Myer has been through so much at such a young age. Diagnosed with SMA (spinal muscle atrophy), he had scoliosis surgery that featured a tough recovery last spring, and is limited to using an electric non-collapsible wheelchair.

“He weathers it so well, I’ll just say that,” Jaclyn said. “He's a really happy, happy kid. Lots of great friends, and really good family support, but it's tough. He goes through times where he's seeing what his peers can do, and as he gets older, the gap between abilities, between what his peers are able to do, and him, grows every year.

“So, to have joy like this, where he can just experience all the good things, is just pretty amazing.”