From PEI to PPG: A Young Maritimer’s Penguins Dream

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Ryan Graves got to welcome a fellow Maritimer to the team when Prince Edward Island native Myer Gallant “signed” a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins through Make-A-Wish.
“He’s a great kid. That's special to be able to be part of something like that,” Graves said. “You take for granted the life you're able to live, not just playing hockey, but just in general. Getting to know him, and seeing him smile all morning, that kind of brings things into a bigger picture, and that's just awesome.”
This special tradition of kids becoming a Penguin for one day has been going on for seven years now. This day was a dream come true for 10-year-old Myer, a die-hard Penguins fan.
In the morning, Myer had breakfast with the team, where he brought Crosby and Graves some presents from back home.
“We're from the same part of Canada, so he brought some little treats, some homemade stuff from a couple of his neighbors,” Graves said. “He made some mustard pickles and some salsa and stuff like that. He's got one up on me now, I owe him.”