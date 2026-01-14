From PEI to PPG: A Young Maritimer’s Penguins Dream

By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Ryan Graves got to welcome a fellow Maritimer to the team when Prince Edward Island native Myer Gallant “signed” a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins through Make-A-Wish.

“He’s a great kid. That's special to be able to be part of something like that,” Graves said. “You take for granted the life you're able to live, not just playing hockey, but just in general. Getting to know him, and seeing him smile all morning, that kind of brings things into a bigger picture, and that's just awesome.”

This special tradition of kids becoming a Penguin for one day has been going on for seven years now. This day was a dream come true for 10-year-old Myer, a die-hard Penguins fan.

In the morning, Myer had breakfast with the team, where he brought Crosby and Graves some presents from back home.

“We're from the same part of Canada, so he brought some little treats, some homemade stuff from a couple of his neighbors,” Graves said. “He made some mustard pickles and some salsa and stuff like that. He's got one up on me now, I owe him.”

After breakfast, Myer was taken into the media room to make it official. “Shocked” was the only way Myer could describe his emotions when he saw Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas take out the contract and put ink to paper.

“It was just surreal, really,” Myer’s mother, Jaclyn, said. “Just to see the surprise and just the shell-shocked look on his face."

Myer joined the team on the ice after their practice concluded for a group photo, and then went into the locker room to hang out as the guys were coming off the ice.

“For these guys to just take the time, I think time is something that is the most important to give when it's limited,” Jaclyn said, who got emotional when talking about today’s experience. “For them to give that to him is pretty great. And it was quality time. It's not just sitting, but really, truly engaging. They loved that.”

For Myer, he is an extremely committed Penguins fan and watches all the games he can on television. Last season, Myer and his family drove all the way to Tampa Bay to see the Penguins play in person.

“It just shows the dedication and commitment and the lengths that our fans will go to watch the team play,” Dubas said. “To be able to give back to people who make that level of investment in the Penguins is something that I think we're always thrilled to do. It's always a great reminder to see the impact that you can make on people, and I think all the players feel that way.”

Myer has been through so much at such a young age. Diagnosed with SMA (spinal muscle atrophy), he had scoliosis surgery that featured a tough recovery last spring, and is limited to using an electric non-collapsible wheelchair.

“He weathers it so well, I’ll just say that,” Jaclyn said. “He's a really happy, happy kid. Lots of great friends, and really good family support, but it's tough. He goes through times where he's seeing what his peers can do, and as he gets older, the gap between abilities, between what his peers are able to do, and him, grows every year.

“So, to have joy like this, where he can just experience all the good things, is just pretty amazing.”

Myer loves to talk hockey with his friends, and he’ll have the best story to tell about meeting his idol, Sidney Crosby. After getting his ‘87’ jersey signed, along with his hockey cards, he got to have a personal chat with the captain himself.

“I think it puts things into perspective, and the fact that he wants to spend time here and experience a day with us, it means a lot to us,” Crosby said. “We hope that it’s something that he really enjoys and has great memories of. It’s inspiring to say the least.”

The rest of the team also signed Myer’s jersey, which he’ll wear when he and his family go to the game against Philadelphia on Thursday.

“It was great to have Myer here, and his family, they’re amazing people,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “It’s an honor to be a part of any day like this today, and it’s been awesome to see the smile on Myer’s face. We really enjoyed being able to spend time with them.”

