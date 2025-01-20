Game Preview: 01.20.25 at Los Angeles Kings

The Pittsburgh Penguins head to California to continue their season-long road trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop is set for 10:30 PM Eastern Time at Crypto.com Arena.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (19-21-8), LAK (25-13-5)

The Penguins have points in 15 of their last 23 games against Los Angeles (12-8-3) dating back to Feb. 10, 2011. Pittsburgh is 5-2-0 in its last seven games against Western Conference opponents.

Recent News

Game Notes

The Penguins continue their season-long seven-game road trip spanning a total of 15 days, and are 1-1-0 thus far. It’s the longest road trip for Pittsburgh since their eight-game road swing nearly 30 years ago from Oct. 14-28, 1997 (NYR-MTL-TBL-FLA-SJS-EDM-VAN-CGY).

The Penguins are 12-9-4 dating back to Nov. 27 and in this span, only two teams have scored more goals than Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby, who’s picked up eight points in his last 11 contests (2G-6A), is one point shy of the 50-point plateau. Crosby has 17 seasons with 50 or more points in his career and is looking to become just the 11th player in NHL history with 18 or more such seasons.

He is also just one goal shy of surpassing Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for the sixth-most goals with one franchise in NHL history.

Bryan Rust found the back of the net on Saturday night against the Capitals, giving him goals in three-consecutive games (3G-1A) and eight points (4G-4A) in his last six games. A goal tonight could give Rust his third goal-scoring streak of four or more games. Only Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has a longer active goal streak than Rust.

Rust, who ranks second on Pittsburgh with 19 goals, is just one tally shy of his sixth 20-goal season. He’s looking to become just the ninth player in franchise history to have six or more 20-goal seasons with the team.

Erik Karlsson ranks fourth among active blueliners in points versus Los Angeles. In 35 career games he’s notched four goals, 29 assists and 33 points. He enters tomorrow’s game with an active five-game assist/point streak (6A) against them. His point streak is the second-longest active point streak by a defenseman against the Kings.

Quick Hits

1) Forward Blake Lizotte spent the first six seasons of his professional career with the Los Angeles Kings organization from 2018-24. With the Kings, Lizotte appeared in 320 regular-season games, recording 106 points (37G-69A).

2) Evgeni Malkin has more game-winning goals (4) against the Los Angeles Kings than any active Eastern Conference player. Additionally, he has 21 points in 23 career games against the Kings, recording 10 goals and 11 assists.

3) Matt Grzelcyk enters this game with 24 points (1G-23A) and is just two points shy of tying his career high of 26 set in 75 games with Boston in 22-23.

4) Bryan Rust has seven goals, five assists and 12 points in 13 career games against the Kings which includes six goals and nine points (6G-3A) in his last eight games versus them.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 398-90-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

