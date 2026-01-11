Game Preview: 01.11.26 at Boston Bruins

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins hit the road for a brief one-game stop as they face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 5:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins App.

Team Records: PIT (21-13-9), BOS (24-19-2)

Pittsburgh and Boston have traded wins in each of their last four games played at TD Garden. A win on Sunday would give the Penguins their first two-game win streak in Boston since winning six-straight at TD Garden from Mar. 18, 2010-Apr. 20, 2013. The Penguins have wins in three-straight road games overall. A win on Sunday would give them their first four-game road winning streak of the season and first since Nov. 4-14, 2023 (4-0-0).

QUICK HITS

1. Rickard Rakell has 19 points (10G-9A) in 22 games played against the Bruins, which includes four multi-point efforts.

2. The Penguins enter tonight’s game ranked second in the NHL in power-play percentage (29.1%).

3. Anthony Mantha has 14 points (8G-6A) in 19 career games against Boston. Mantha scored a hat-trick in a career-high five-point (3G-2A) game back on March 31, 2019. He also has a four-point (2G-2A) game against them as well from March 6, 2018.

4. Egor Chinakhov has three points (2G-1A) in five games with Pittsburgh after recording six points (3G-3A) in 29 games with Columbus this year.

5. Pittsburgh has points in 26 of the 34 games that Blake Lizotte has dressed in, going 20-8-6.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins are red hot with a 6-1-0 record since Christmas (December 25). They rank near the top in multiple statistical categories around the League.

NIFTY FIFTY

Sidney Crosby is now one point shy of reaching the 50-point mark this season. It would be the sixth consecutive season he’s reached that plateau and the 19th time in his career. It would tie Alex Ovechkin (19) for the most by an active player and would be tied for sixth all-time.

PILIN' UP THE POINTS

Sidney Crosby has been one of the league’s hottest players since the calendar flipped to 2026. He trails only Nikita Kucherov in points (10) since the start of the new year.

STUUU-PENDOUS GOALIE

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves on 26 shots (.962 SV%) on Thursday to record his third-straight win since the Christmas Break (3-0-0). During this stretch, he has only allowed one goal in each of the three games, and ranks near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories among goaltenders.

HAYSEY 800

Kevin Hayes, a native of Dorchester, Massachusetts, comes into Sunday's game against Boston one game shy of 800 career games played. He has 443 career points (184G-259A) from playing with the Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins.

He will be the 17th player from the 2010 NHL Draft to reach 800 career games and he ranks tied for 19th in points (443) among players from his draft class.

RAK-ING UP THE POINTS

Rickard Rakell comes into Sunday's game three points shy of 200 career points with the Penguins. He is set to become the second Swedish-born player in Pittsburgh history to reach the mark and 44th overall in Penguins history.

ROAD WARRIOR

Sidney Crosby enters Sunday's game two points shy of tying Mario Lemieux for the eighth-most road points in NHL history.

CLIFTON 400

Defenseman Connor Clifton enters tonight one game shy of 400 career regular-season games. Clifton, who was drafted in the fifth round (133rdoverall), in the 2013 NHL Draft, is looking to become the 39th member of his draft class to reach 400 games. Clifton has played in parts of eight seasons split between Pittsburgh, the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres.

Clifton ranks third on Pittsburgh in hits this season despite only appearing in 15 games.

THE WIZARD OF CROS

Sidney Crosby has 75 points (19G-56A) in 62 career games against the Bruins, which includes 37 points (8G-29A) over his last 34 contests. No active player in the NHL has more points against Boston than Crosby.

In a win against the Boston Bruins on November 29, 2024, Crosby recorded one assist, surpassing Mario Lemieux for the most points vs Boston in franchise history.

BLUELINERS VS BOSTON

Defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson have had success against Boston in their careers. Letang and Karlsson rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in points among active defensemen against the Bruins.

Letang is tied with Victor Hedman for the second-most assists (24) among all active defensemen against the Bruins (Morgan Reilly – 25).

