Game Preview: 01.11.26 at Boston Bruins

The Pittsburgh Penguins hit the road for a brief one-game stop as they face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 5:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins App.

Team Records: PIT (21-13-9), BOS (24-19-2)

Pittsburgh and Boston have traded wins in each of their last four games played at TD Garden. A win on Sunday would give the Penguins their first two-game win streak in Boston since winning six-straight at TD Garden from Mar. 18, 2010-Apr. 20, 2013. The Penguins have wins in three-straight road games overall. A win on Sunday would give them their first four-game road winning streak of the season and first since Nov. 4-14, 2023 (4-0-0).