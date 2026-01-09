Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will auction off green Sports Matter Penguins jerseys on Saturday, January 10 when they take on the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena in support of The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program.

The jerseys up for auction feature current Pittsburgh Penguins and other athletes, including former NFL players Brett Keisel & Ben Roethlisberger, Snoop Dogg, and Pittsburgh’s own Donnie Iris and The Clarks. The jerseys, as well as other memorabilia and experiences, will be available for auction for one week beginning on January 10 at 3:30 PM at http://sportsmatter.givesmart.com/with all proceeds going to The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program.

Other Sports Matter initiatives on Saturday include:

  • The first 7,500 fans to enter the building will receive a Sports Matter rally towel.
  • Penguins coaches and front office staff will wear special green lace pins.
  • Sports Matter cheer cards with personal stories from local youth hockey participants will line the players’ walkway, enabling players to read why sports are important to Penguins fans on their way to the locker room.
  • The Ice Crew will be using green shovels.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation believes that sports have the power to change lives, which is why the Sports Matter program was created in 2014 to provide more opportunities for youth to play sports. Since then, Sports Matter has helped keep over three million kids in the game and committed over $100 million to deserving teams and organizations.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation continue to support youth hockey initiatives through their partnering programs such as the Willie O’Ree Academy, DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and the Little Penguins Learn to Play program.

$10 from each ticket purchased through this special Sports Matter ticket offer will benefit The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation and Sports Matter initiatives. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on The DICK’S Foundation Sports Matter program, or to make a donation, please visit www.sportsmatter.org

About The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK’S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK’S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, The DICK’S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK’S Foundation can be found on sportsmatter.org and on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

