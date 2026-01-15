Game Preview: 01.15.26 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Penguins continue along their three-game homestand as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 6 PM. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

Tonight's game is presented by BetRivers Online Casino and Sportsbook and Rivers Casino. The first 7,500 fans in attendance (21+) will receive Casino Night playing cards presented by BetRivers.

This game will be available to watch on ESPN. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (21-14-10), PHI (22-15-8)

Pittsburgh has points in 11 of their last 13 games against Philadelphia (8-2-3). The Penguins are 14-5-4 in their last 23 games played against the Flyers. Pittsburgh has points in 10-consecutive home games against Philadelphia (8-0-2) dating back to Mar. 6, 2021. The Penguins have points in five of their last six home games (4-1-1).