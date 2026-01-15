Game Preview: 01.15.26 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins continue along their three-game homestand as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 6 PM. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

Tonight's game is presented by BetRivers Online Casino and Sportsbook and Rivers Casino. The first 7,500 fans in attendance (21+) will receive Casino Night playing cards presented by BetRivers.

This game will be available to watch on ESPN. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (21-14-10), PHI (22-15-8)

Pittsburgh has points in 11 of their last 13 games against Philadelphia (8-2-3). The Penguins are 14-5-4 in their last 23 games played against the Flyers. Pittsburgh has points in 10-consecutive home games against Philadelphia (8-0-2) dating back to Mar. 6, 2021. The Penguins have points in five of their last six home games (4-1-1).

QUICK HITS

Bryan Rust has 29 points (12G-17A) in 36 career games against Philadelphia, which includes 14 points in his last 10 games (5G-9A).

The Penguins are ranked third in the NHL in power-play percentage (27.9%).

Since entering the league in 2006-07, no defenseman has more points against the Flyers than Kris Letang (55). He has points in 15 of his last 23 games (5G-14A) against Philadelphia. His plus-32 versus the Flyers is second in NHL history behind Bobby Orr (+37).

Egor Chinakhov has three points (2G-1A) in seven games with Pittsburgh after recording six points (3G-3A) in 29 games with Columbus this year.

Evgeni Malkin has picked up 97 points (32G-65A) in 79 career games against the Flyers. It is his joint highest point total against any one opponent (New York Islanders – 97).

STREAKIN’ VS PHILLY

Pittsburgh has points in 10-straight home games against Philadelphia (8-0-2) dating back to Mar. 6, 2021. It is the team’s third-longest active home point streak versus one opponent.

NIFTY FIFTY

Sidney Crosby is now one point shy of reaching the 50-point mark this season. It would be the sixth consecutive season he’s reached that plateau and the 19th time in his career. It would tie Alex Ovechkin (19) for the most by an active player and would be tied for sixth all-time.

BEAST OF THE EAST

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins in goals (24) and points (49) through 45 games this season. Among all skaters in the Eastern Conference, only Boston’s Morgan Geekie has more goals than Crosby.

SHUTDOWN PAIR

The defensive tandem of Brett Kulak and Kris Letang have been solid since being united as a defensive pairing after Kulak’s acquisition. Since they were paired together, the Penguins have gone 7-4-1.

STUUU-PENDOUS GOALIE

Stuart Skinner has been red hot since the Christmas Break, winning three of his four starts (3-1-0). During this stretch, he has only allowed one goal in each of the four games, and ranks near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories among goaltenders.

SHUTDOWN DEFENSE

The Penguins have had some stellar defensive performances since December 27. They lead the NHL in goals against and goals against per game in that span.

RAK-ING UP POINTS

Rickard Rakell is three points shy of 200 career points with the Penguins. He is set to become the second Swedish-born player in Pittsburgh history to reach the mark and 44th overall in Penguins history.

THE WIZARD OF CROS

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has done some of his best work against the Philadelphia Flyers throughout his career. In 92 career games, Crosby has 59 goals, 78 assists and 137 points. His 59 goals and his 137 points are the most in NHL history versus Philadelphia.

Crosby enters tomorrow's game with points in 20 of his last 23 games versus Philadelphia (17G-18A). Going back further, Crosby has 53 points (23G-30A) in his last 33 games against them, which includes points in 28 of those 33 games.

