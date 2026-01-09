Musings: Penguins Get Sixth Straight Win in Malkin's Return

What did you think of Skinner’s performance?: He was awesome. It's tough sometimes when you're coming in with a new group, especially in that position. And so, it's not a surprise that maybe it takes a little bit of time there just to get up to speed, get going. But this is a guy who's been to two Finals in a row. He's done a lot of really good things in the league. And you see how he works every day. You see his preparation. You see the way he is as a teammate. When you're seeing it all the time, too, this isn't a surprise. But he was unbelievable there in the first. I thought we were working. I just didn't think our execution was there in the first period. And I thought it got better, obviously, as the game went on, but he was there for us when we needed him, for sure.

Thoughts on Geno on the wing?: It got better as the game went on, which is also to be expected. When you've been off for a little bit of time, you can't fully replicate the game in practice. It takes a little while. And that's a really positive thing when this is the first game back, and you see that progression as the game goes on, where, just both him and the line, it just got better as it went. I know he hasn't played wing, but he has gotten some time there. That's something where, even [at the] beginning of the year, sometimes spotting him up there at different points. You could see where the potential is with the group, and they got better as the game went on.

How has the team been building confidence since the holiday break?: It could be a little bit of that. But even prior to the break, there was games where, we're coming away, and I feel like we liked a lot of things. There's not one thing right now that I'm going to say is a reason that we came out of this break, more the wins started coming. There were some games prior to the break, we were playing good hockey. We just weren't consistent with it. And it wasn't for a full 60 minutes. The group as a whole, they came in, and it's a credit to them, they came out of that break, and right away, we felt refreshed just having a little bit of time. And now you start to build some momentum, and you build from one game to the next. Even those days in between, I'll go over these last couple of days, where we have a couple practice days, the guys came to work. They put in the work, they put in the time, the focus in the meetings. They're the ones that are bringing that. Obviously, when you start a game, and you can get a lead, that always helps, but it's not always gonna be the case. And I also feel like the ebbs and flows of the game are being controlled better. If I was to say one thing, in terms of [the] difference between these last six games and maybe the six to 10 games prior, it's that. It's part of a season, too. You learn from the things that go well, and you learn from the things that don't. And you keep moving forward.

On the impact of the fourth line: The impact has been huge. It's been huge, and it's been consistent. The three of them, they know one way. It's led with the work. It's direct, fast, it's hard to play against. And you're seeing them get rewarded with offense now, too. And again, they're creating offense with very, very little O-zone starts, with me sometimes pulling them off the ice and putting them back in a D-zone start when they go back on, and they find a way to get in the offensive zone. They find a way to create. But they're three guys, they kill penalties. They're out there in late-game situations. They're out there in a ton of key defensive situations. They'll play against anybody. They can play against the top line, top matchup. And when they do start in the D-zone, they usually end in the O-zone. And they've been adding offense, but you're seeing it right now, too. They're confident with the puck there in the attack, as they should be. And so you talk about consistency, there's not a lot of shifts that I've seen them take off, if any.

On handling the ebbs and flows and seizing on moments of positive reinforcement: That's something, even throughout the year, we always want to look at the things that need to be addressed. Any of these games as of late, there's always things, too, that ... we can be better here, we can continue to clean up. But we also always want to take those points that we believe are the winning details, and the things that are going well, and obviously you want to continue to build on them and highlight them and continue to show them. But that doesn't really necessarily change from the day-to- day that we've had all year.