Nedeljkovic First Goalie Ever to Get Goal and Assist in a Game

Nedeljkovic got the puck behind the net, had to sort of spin around, “and I just – I let it go. I didn't know at first if it was online. It could have been in the corner. It could have got two feet off the ground, or not even left the ice, like, I wasn't sure.

“I got a little bump from one of their guys, spun me around again. So, I didn't see it till it was probably, like, maybe at the far blue. And at that point, I saw it was online, but I didn't know if I saw it was on the ice. So, I didn't think it had much to it. But everybody was going nuts, and I saw Karl [Erik Karlsson] had his arms in the air, and I was like, ‘ooh, this is gonna go in.’ So, yeah, then just straight beeline for the bench after.”

Marcus Pettersson mentioned how much he loved the celebration, with Bryan Rust saying, “it was pretty extra, but I feel like in that situation, it needs to be extra... everyone mauled him. It’s cool. It’s awesome. I love that (stuff).”

Nedeljkovic said he knew he was going to go down the line and give everyone high fives, but everything else was in the moment.

“It's a team game, and we're all really close in here. Everybody's rooting for each other to score, and you see it every time somebody scores – it's all five guys on the ice, the other four guys are happy for him, everybody on the bench is jumping up,” Nedeljkovic said. “It’s exciting. So, it's nice to receive some of that excitement on my end. Maybe I pushed it a little too far with jumping into the bench there [laughs] but it’s my first goal, what do you expect?”