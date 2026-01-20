Musings: Penguins Start Road Trip Strong in Seattle

“Love it when you see him get rewarded on the offensive side,” Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said. “He’s got skill. You see it there on the shorthanded goal, you’ve seen it throughout the year. But I think his offense usually starts with just doing all the right things there away from the puck. It’s always great when you see him get rewarded.”

After Dewar’s first of the game, the Kraken battled back with a goal late in the first, and tied the game with just over six minutes to go in the second. But the Penguins had a quick response to the latter tally.

Sidney Crosby, playing in his 1,400th NHL game, won a draw back to defenseman Brett Kulak. He maneuvered to the center point and sniped a shot for his first as a Penguin.

“That was a heck of a shot,” Stuart Skinner said. “Really good play by them. Big faceoff, a clean faceoff to get Kuly in a good spot, and then we were just able to go to the net, and he was able to pop one. So, it's a special moment for him. Very, very much deserved.”

It was a strong finish to the period from there, with the Penguins producing a lot of offensive zone time, and going into the intermission with 15 shots in that frame.

“I thought we just kept playing,” Muse said. “There wasn't too much in terms of those heavy momentum shifts the other way. I thought we just kept responding. I thought it was a good kind of business-like approach there to the game, which is what you want to see. I thought that carried through, honestly, the whole game.”