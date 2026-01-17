Game Preview: 01.17.26 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Penguins conclude their three-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET. Doors will open at 5:30 PM.

Tonight we pay tribute to a legendary rock band on Grateful Dead Night! Themed activations throughout the game include:

• TheCAUSE, a Pittsburgh jam band rooted in classic rock that draws heavily from the Grateful Dead, will perform from the BetRivers Ledge on the FedEx Level pregame and during both intermissions.

• Dogfish Head Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale will be available at Sections 101, 104, 106, 108, 109, 115, 118, 215, 217, and 234.

• PensGear will feature a Grateful Dead-themed puck and sweatshirt.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (22-14-10), CBJ (21-19-7)

The Penguins have points in 18 of their last 19 games (14-1-4) against the Blue Jackets dating back to Dec. 12, 2019. Pittsburgh is 24-3-5 in its last 32 games against Columbus dating back to Feb. 3, 2017 and have an active 18-game home point streak against the Blue Jackets (16-0-2) dating back to Dec. 21, 2015. The Penguins have points in six of their last seven home games (5-1-1).

QUICK HITS

1. The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 24 of their last 30 games against the Blue Jackets, while 19 of those 30 games have been four-plus goal efforts.

2. The Penguins enter today’s game ranked second in the NHL in power-play percentage (29.4%).

3. Rickard Rakell has 18 points (8G-10A) in 24 career games against the Blue Jackets. He has five points (4G-1A) in his last four games against them.

4. The Penguins killed off their last 16 penalties over the past four games.

5. Today, Penguins Video Coach Madison Nikkel will work his 500th career NHL regular-season game.

STREAKIN' VS COLUMBUS

Pittsburgh enters today’s game against Columbus with the longest active home point streak (16-0-2) against any franchise in the League.

It also ties the longest such streak against any opponent at home in Penguins’ history.

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has four points (3G-1A) in eight games so far. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, only Sidney Crosby more goals than him.

ROCKIN' ROOKIE

Forward Ben Kindel notched a power-play assist on Thursday night against the Flyers, boosting his point total to 20 on the year (8G-12A). He is just the sixth 18 year old in franchise history to record 20 or more points in a season.

NIFTY FIFTY

Sidney Crosby notched two points (1G-1A) against Philadelphia on Thursday night, helping him hit the 50-point mark for the sixth consecutive season, and the 19th time in his career overall. Only five players in NHL history have more 50-point campaigns than Crosby.

BEAST OF THE EAST

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins in goals (25) and points (51) through 46 games this season. Among all skaters in the Eastern Conference, no player has more goals than Crosby, and his 25 tallies are tied for fifth in the NHL.

Among all skaters in the Metropolitan Division, no one has more points than Crosby’s 51.

SHUTDOWN PAIR

The defensive tandem of Brett Kulak and Kris Letang have been solid since being united as a defensive pairing after Kulak’s acquisition. Since they were paired together on Dec. 20, the Penguins have gone 8-4-1.

Per moneypuck.com, Letang and Kulak have allowed the third-fewest goals against at 5-on-5 among all defensive pairs in the league (min. 200 minutes played together).

STUUU-PENDOUS GOALIE

Stuart Skinner has been red hot since the Christmas Break, winning four of his five starts (4-1-0). During this stretch, he has only allowed one goal in four of the five games, and ranks near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories among goaltenders.

SHUTDOWN DEFENSE

The Penguins have had some stellar defensive performances since December 27. They lead the NHL in goals against (20) and goals against per game (2.00) over that 10-game stretch.

RAK-ING UP THE POINTS

Rickard Rakell comes into today’s game two points shy of 200 career points with the Penguins. He is set to become the second Swedish-born player in Pittsburgh history to reach the mark and 44th overall in Penguins history.

CROSBY VERSUS COLUMBUS

Captain Sidney Crosby has notched 69 points (24G-45A) in 48 career games versus the Blue Jackets. Only Patrick Kane has more points against Columbus in NHL history than Crosby.

Crosby’s 1.44 points-per-game average versus the Blue Jackets ranks fourth in NHL history (min. 20 GP) behind Connor McDavid (1.90), Nikita Kucherov (1.57), and Joe Sakic (1.46).

NO ONE BETTER

Kris Letang’s 14 goals against Columbus are the most by a defenseman in NHL history. It’s also the most goals Letang has scored against any opponent in his career.

He also now leads all active defensemen in points (34) against the Blue Jackets after his two-point (1G-1A) performance earlier this season on November 28.

