Game Preview: 01.17.26 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Penguins conclude their three-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET. Doors will open at 5:30 PM.

Tonight we pay tribute to a legendary rock band on Grateful Dead Night! Themed activations throughout the game include:

• TheCAUSE, a Pittsburgh jam band rooted in classic rock that draws heavily from the Grateful Dead, will perform from the BetRivers Ledge on the FedEx Level pregame and during both intermissions.

• Dogfish Head Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale will be available at Sections 101, 104, 106, 108, 109, 115, 118, 215, 217, and 234.

• PensGear will feature a Grateful Dead-themed puck and sweatshirt.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (22-14-10), CBJ (21-19-7)

The Penguins have points in 18 of their last 19 games (14-1-4) against the Blue Jackets dating back to Dec. 12, 2019. Pittsburgh is 24-3-5 in its last 32 games against Columbus dating back to Feb. 3, 2017 and have an active 18-game home point streak against the Blue Jackets (16-0-2) dating back to Dec. 21, 2015. The Penguins have points in six of their last seven home games (5-1-1).