Penguins’ 15th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on February 26 

5281_Charity_Social_1920x1080-HP
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The 15th annual Penguins Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh will be held on Thursday, February 26, to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation, it was announced today.

“We are thrilled to unveil that “Legends” is the theme of this year’s Penguins Charity Game, honoring the iconic figures of Penguins history with exclusively branded and retro-inspired items,” said Yvonne Maher, Executive Director of the Penguins Foundation. “This is our biggest event of the year. In only one night, we hope to raise $2 million for charity.” She continued “Last season, individuals from every state in the US purchased a bag, and 11 Canadian provinces and territories, a powerful reflection of the loyalty of our fans, for which we are incredibly thankful.”

During the Penguins’ game against the New Jersey Devils, more than 5,000 Penguins Charity Bags will go on sale online starting at 5:30 PM ET.

For the first time since 2020, a limited quantity of Black Penguins Charity Bags will be available for purchase on site at PPG Paints Arena on February 26 when doors open at 6:00 PM EST. Fans who wish to purchase a Black Charity Bag in person must have a valid ticket to the Penguins game vs. New Jersey Devils. All other Penguins Charity Bags will be sold online at www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org while supplies last. To purchase a ticket for the game visit here.

Three bag tiers will be available – Platinum, Gold and Black – and all Penguins Charity Bags will include an autographed photo by a member of the 2025-26 Penguins roster or Hall-of-Famer Mario Lemieux.

Black Charity Bags include items such as:

  • A chance for a Penguins Autographed 2025-26 Third Jersey
  • 2016 Stanley Cup Champions Retro Viewer
  • Penguins 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees Mini Trading Card Bobblehead Set
  • Penguins Big Three Thermos and Retro Lunchbox
  • Penguins Retro Canvas Duffle Bag, and more

Gold Charity Bags include all Black Charity Bag items plus:

  • Guaranteed Penguins Autographed 2025-26 Third Jersey
  • Penguins 50 Goal Scorers Commemorative Framed Photo

Platinum Charity Bags include Black and Gold Charity Bag items plus:

  • Mario Lemieux Autographed Penguins Helmet
  • Marc-André Fleury Autographed 2009 Stanley Cup Final Limited-Edition Penguins Jersey
  • Guaranteed Kris Letang Penguins Autographed 2025-26 Third Jersey
  • Big Three Autographed Photo in Custom Frame from Penguins Player-Used Sticks

For more information on the Penguins Charity Game and to see a full list of everything included in each bag, visit https://pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org/charity-game-preview.

Penguins Charity Games on SportsNet Pittsburgh have raised nearly $23 million for the Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation over the past 14 seasons.

