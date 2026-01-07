Inside Scoop: Rust Hosted Teammates for Steelers Game

Steelers
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

After picking up a fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon in Columbus, the Penguins were grateful for a short flight home, as they got back just in time to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens to make the NFL postseason. Bryan Rust and his wife Kelsey had decided right before the weekend that they would host the group.

“It was good. It was fun. Everybody was into it,” he said. “With how packed the schedule has been, we haven’t had too many opportunities to get together as a team. It was an opportunity that my wife and I saw, like, hey, let's just get everybody over our house. We don’t have a babysitter [laughs], so let’s just have everybody come over here.”

Bryan pulled into his driveway in time for kickoff, while everyone else arrived during the first quarter. They were greeted with quite a spread.

“Since we had a few days between games, we decided to go with some cheat meals there,” Bryan said. “Had some Shake Shack, some wings, pizza, Condado Tacos. Then some cinnamon rolls as well.”

I asked if he took any tips from Sidney Crosby, who typically has people over for American Thanksgiving and the Super Bowl.

“I've learned what not to do,” Rust quipped. “That’s all I’m going to say! I’ve learned what not to do.”

The captain got a kick out of that.

“I would love to hear what that is,” Crosby said with a laugh. “I thought he did a great job (hosting). It's great when you get together and get a big win. We were watching both games [also Canada’s loss to Czechia in the World Junior Championship semifinals], so we got one result that we wanted, and not so much the other one. For me, anyway. But it was great to have the guys together, and nice of him and Kels to host.”

It was particularly appreciated by Stuart Skinner, one of the newer additions to the group.

“I haven't watched a ton of football this year. But once I obviously got traded over here, I was pretty excited,” the Penguins goaltender said. “And I want to go see a game! Happy to see them win. But yeah, it was great being able to go and meet up with the team, and meet the wives and everyone's other half. And I think it's just a good way to really meet the guys and sit down and not be in a situation where it's all hockey, and actually talk and be human.”

He's certainly starting to get a feel for how much of a sports town Pittsburgh is.

“It’s unreal,” Skinner said. “Like obviously, being able to play and hearing all the noise that the fans make and how incredible this fan base is, it's honestly so fun. And then obviously, we've got some amazing teams here. So yeah, it's pretty cool. Like, I'm pumped.”

News Feed

Penguins News and Notes: January 7

Game Preview: 01.08.26 vs New Jersey Devils

Penguins Defenseman Harrison Brunicke Assigned to the Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Where You Come From Matters: Brett Kulak

Malkin Hopeful to Return This Week

Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs to Represent Team Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Musings: Penguins Rally in Columbus for Fifth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.04.26 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Musings: Penguins Get Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.03.26 at Detroit Red Wings

Rakell 'Super Excited' To Get First Olympic Call

Karlsson Hits 900 Points, Earns Olympic Nod

Chasing Gold: McGroarty Reflects and Horcoff Chases

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Releases 2024-25 Community Impact Report

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell Named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Letang Caps Off 1,200th Game with Overtime Winner

New Year, New Penguin

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Game Preview: 01.01.26 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers in Exchange for Philip Tomasino

Inside Scoop: Looking Back on 2025

Musings: Penguins Play Full 60 to Beat Carolina

Game Preview: 12.30.25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Acquire Forward Egor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Danton Heinen, a 2026 2nd-Round Draft Pick and a 2027 3rd-Round Draft Pick

Musings: Penguins Get Big Win in Return from Holiday Break

A Big Night for Brazeau

Game Preview: 12.29.25 at Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins Defenseman Harrison Brunicke Selected to Represent Team Canada at 2026 World Junior Championship

Penguins Prospect Will Horcoff Selected to Represent Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Championship

Musings: Penguins Fall to Toronto in Last Game Before Holiday Break

Game Preview: 12.23.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Foundation and U. S. Steel Partner to Launch “Little Free Libraries” Throughout the Pittsburgh Region

Crosby and Lemieux’s Crossover: Revisiting 2005-06

Crosby Passes Lemieux to Become Penguins' All-Time Points Leader

Game Preview: 12.21.25 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Musings: Penguins Have to Turn the Page Quick

Game Preview: 12.20.25 at Montreal Canadiens

Musings: "We All Have to Dig In"

Game Preview: 12.18.25 at Ottawa Senators

Inside Scoop: 2025.26 Dads Trip

Dubas: Penguins Have to Get Back to Foundation

Musings: Penguins’ New Goalie Thrown Into Familiar Fire

Skinner and Kulak Excited for Opportunity with Penguins

Game Preview: 12.16.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Musings: 'The Group's Got to Stick Together'

Game Preview: 12.14.25 vs. Utah Mammoth

Musings: Penguins Let Another Game Slip Away Late

Game Preview: 12.13.25 vs. San Jose Sharks