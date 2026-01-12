Penguins Re-Sign Blake Lizotte to a Three-Year Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Blake Lizotte to a three-year contract extension, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Lizotte is signed through the 2028-29 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $2.25 million.

Lizotte, 28, is in his seventh NHL season, and second with Pittsburgh, and has tallied five goals, five assists and 10 points in 35 games this year. Lizotte leads all Penguins forwards with 2:32 minutes of shorthanded time on ice per game this season, helping the team to the seventh-best penalty kill in the league, including an 85.6% success rate with him in the lineup. This season, the Penguins have earned points in 26 of the 35 games that Lizotte has dressed in, going 20-9-6.

Since the beginning of his tenure with Pittsburgh, the 5-foot-9, 176-pound Lizotte ranks fifth on the team in goals (16) and eighth in points (30). Last season, he tied his career-high goal total with 11 tallies in 59 games played, originally set in 2022-23 with Los Angeles in 81 games.

Through 414 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, Lizotte has recorded 53 goals, 83 assists and 136 points. The forward has also skated in 15 career playoff games with the Kings, tallying two points (1G-1A).

Prior to turning professional, the Lindstrom, Minnesota native played two seasons at St. Cloud State University from 2017-19 and recorded 69 points (22G-47A) in 76 career collegiate games.