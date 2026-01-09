Game Preview: 01.10.26 vs. Calgary Flames

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins conclude a two-game homestand as they take on the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:30 PM. Doors will open at 1:00 PM.

The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive an Evgeni Malkin Bobblehead courtesy of F.N.B. – early arrival is strongly encouraged.

This matchup is the annual Sports Matter Game presented by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. In support of the Sports Matter program:

-The first 7,500 fans will receive a Sports Matter-themed rally towel.

-The Hall of Fame Hallway, located behind the Michelob ULTRA Club on the FedEx Level, will have free Sports Matter-themed activities for fans to enjoy.

-Green ‘Sports Matter’ Penguins jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation’s Sports Matter program. The jerseys feature the names and autographs of current Pittsburgh Penguins and other athletes. These items, as well as other memorabilia and experiences, will be available for auction beginning online today at 2:00 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (21-12-9), CGY (18-22-4)

The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 16 games versus the Flames (7-5-4). Pittsburgh is 16-7-4 in its last 27 games versus Calgary overall dating back to Dec. 6, 2007. Here at home, the Penguins have wins in four of their last five games against the Flames (4-1-0) and have just three regulation losses in their last 13 home games versus them (9-3-1). Pittsburgh has wins in four-consecutive home games. A win on Saturday would give them their first five-game home winning streak of the season.

QUICK HITS

1. Kris Letang has 22 points (5G-17A) in 24 career games versus Calgary, which is tied for his highest point total versus any Western Conference team. (Minnesota – 22).

2. The Penguins are ranked second in the NHL in power-play percentage (29.8%).

3. Sidney Crosby has 28 points (13G-15A) in 23 career games against the Flames. Here at home, he has 16 points (8G-8A) in 11 games played versus them. He has been held without a point just twice in those 11 games.

4. Erik Karlsson has 23 points (4G-19A) in 30 career games against the Flames, which includes 13 points (2G-11A) in his last 15 games against them.

5. Pittsburgh has points in 26 of the 33 games that Blake Lizotte has dressed in, going 20-7-6.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins are red hot with a 6-0-0 record since Christmas (December 25). They rank near the top in multiple statistical categories around the League.

The Penguins have the second-longest active win streak in the League.

POINT STREAKIN'

Sidney Crosby (5G-9A) is riding an eight-game point streak, which is tied for the fourth-longest active point streak in the league.

NIFTY FIFTY

Sidney Crosby is now one point shy of reaching the 50-point mark this season. It would be the sixth consecutive season he’s reached that plateau and the 19th time in his career. It would tie Alex Ovechkin (19) for the most by an active player and would be tied for sixth all-time.

HOME COOKIN'

Defenseman Erik Karlsson is riding an active nine-game home point streak (3G-11A), which is tied for the second-longest active home point streak in the league.

If Karlsson records a point against Calgary on Saturday, he will become the fifth defenseman in franchise history with a home point streak of 10 or more games. It will mark the first 10-game home point streak by a Penguins defenseman in nearly 25 years.

Only two defensemen in the NHL have more home points than Karlsson’s 21 (3G-18A) this season.

MULTIPLE POINT STREAKIN'

Sidney Crosby tallied two assists on Thursday to extend his multi-point streak to four games (3G-6A). With two or more points, he would have his first five-game streak with multiple points since Feb. 23-Mar. 5, 2019 (5G-8A), which would also tie the longest such streak of his career. He trails only Nikita Kucherov in points (10) since his streak began at the start of the new year.

FOURTH LINE MAGIC

Pittsburgh’s fourth line of Connor Dewar, Blake Lizotte and Noel Acciari all tallied at least a point on Thursday and have been red hot during the Penguins winning streak. Dewar (2G-3A) and Lizotte (2G-3A) have five points each which is tied for fifth on the team since December 25 and Acciari has three (2G-1A). The Penguins are 13-1-4 when at least one of the three players records a point in the game.

Dewar (8G-8A) is three points shy of his career high of 19 set in the 2023-24 campaign.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

On Thursday, Sidney Crosby notched two assists, surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the second-most assists with one franchise in NHL history. Teammate Evgeni Malkin is one assist from surpassing Bryan Trottier for the 10th-most assists in NHL history with one team.

STUUU-PENDOUS GOALIE

Stuart Skinner made 28 saves on 29 shots (.966 SV%) on Thursday to record his third-straight win since the Christmas Break (3-0-0). During this stretch, he has only allowed one goal in each of the three games, and ranks near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories among goaltenders.

Meet the Penguins

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for today's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

Home Game Triggers

