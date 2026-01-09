Game Preview: 01.10.26 vs. Calgary Flames

The Pittsburgh Penguins conclude a two-game homestand as they take on the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:30 PM. Doors will open at 1:00 PM.

The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive an Evgeni Malkin Bobblehead courtesy of F.N.B. – early arrival is strongly encouraged.

This matchup is the annual Sports Matter Game presented by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. In support of the Sports Matter program:

-The first 7,500 fans will receive a Sports Matter-themed rally towel.

-The Hall of Fame Hallway, located behind the Michelob ULTRA Club on the FedEx Level, will have free Sports Matter-themed activities for fans to enjoy.

-Green ‘Sports Matter’ Penguins jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation’s Sports Matter program. The jerseys feature the names and autographs of current Pittsburgh Penguins and other athletes. These items, as well as other memorabilia and experiences, will be available for auction beginning online today at 2:00 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (21-12-9), CGY (18-22-4)

The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 16 games versus the Flames (7-5-4). Pittsburgh is 16-7-4 in its last 27 games versus Calgary overall dating back to Dec. 6, 2007. Here at home, the Penguins have wins in four of their last five games against the Flames (4-1-0) and have just three regulation losses in their last 13 home games versus them (9-3-1). Pittsburgh has wins in four-consecutive home games. A win on Saturday would give them their first five-game home winning streak of the season.