Where You Come From Matters: Brett Kulak

What is your hockey nickname?

Kuly.

How would you describe Stony Plain? What did you love most about growing up there?

I was lucky enough to be raised on a farm. For me, now I see how rare it is that kids get the opportunity to grow up that way. I'm really appreciative of that. It's just a wide-open space, you have to kind of do whatever. I have two older brothers, so we were having tons of fun all the time together. Whether it was quads or the paintball guns out in the yard, you name it. We were just having fun out there. It was a huge privilege to be raised that way. That was some of the stuff that stuck out to me the most. And then another thing that's always a special memory for me was we have a big pond near the house, and once it would freeze through in the winter, we would always take the tractor, push the snow, and have a place to skate and play hockey. So, that was always a special thing to do every winter.

Did you do a lot of your hockey training with the equipment that you had around the farm?

Yeah, it was definitely through some friends of mine and myself, we were in a phase for a couple of years where we were like that. You look at it now, and it's just like, old school. Kind of minimalistic, like training stuff, pulling the tire with the rope across the yard, and flipping bigger tires and things like that. At the time, we were just having fun and trying to work hard and get ourselves stronger. But looking back, it's pretty funny. It's good memories.

Did your two older brothers, Tyson and Kyle, play hockey growing up, too?

I think, if my memory is right, I was the first one my parents actually put in organized hockey really young. And then I think probably just the same year, or the year after, my brother started. So, we all played at kind of the same time. Then, as teenagers, they kind of just chose different paths. I mean, they still love watching me, and they followed my career closely. And now, they’ve got kids who are coming into hockey. They're hockey dads, for sure.

What memories immediately come to mind when you think back on playing for the Stony Plane Predators?

When I was in Edmonton, I was able to go back out to our hometown arena, meet the kids who are playing there nowadays, do signings, things like that. It brings back memories of just the hours spent in that arena. It was every Saturday, we would always line up when both of my brothers were playing. I would start, then it was my other brother's game right after me, then my other brother's game right after him. So, we'd get to the rink early in the morning, and then I'd play my game, have my fun, and then I would just monkey around with other siblings and that for the next few hours while my brothers were playing their games, too. You would just hang out at the rink pretty much every Saturday for the majority of the day. Obviously, I’m really lucky to be able to grow up that way and it was tons of fun.

Were the Oilers your favorite team when you were growing up? If not, who was?

Yeah, I think so. I don't know if they were solely my number one. I had a few teams I liked. I liked Detroit, and maybe Chicago, too. But the Oilers were obviously always a staple for me. I was cheering them on, just being the hometown team and everything. I'd say they were probably, over the course of time, my favorite.

Who was your favorite hockey player growing up?

Sidney Crosby.

What kind of memories stick out to you when you were young going to NHL games?

I can't remember the very first one I went to, but definitely got to go to a few growing up. It was cool, you know? That was always the dream (when) playing. I wasn't super young when I got to go to my first one, that's for sure. Maybe I was 11 or 12 years old. You can kind of remember those times and remember seeing the players. And I think maybe the first time I saw NHL players on the ice might have been going to an Oilers practice, actually, and seeing them out there. But then the game, I remember you get there, and they put on a good show, right? The lights go down, the players come flying out of the tunnel, and it’s just pretty cool. I definitely have a few memories of seeing the guys come out of the tunnel and watching them play, and just so how big they seemed on the ice and how good the hockey was. It was awesome.

What does the perfect day look like when you get to go back home?

Yeah, I think it's just doing whatever, spending time, and being around my family. It's always special if we can get together and have a barbecue or something, and sit around the table outside and just share a meal together and just catch up.

What do you enjoy most when you get time off in the summer?

I'd say walk uptown, get a coffee on the main street, hang out together, and then go out paddleboarding with the kids. Anything outside and hanging out together, doing activities, doing a hike, or something like that, that's my ideal day off.

What do you love most about being a father?

I think it's just the excitement they have to see you every morning. I know it probably won't last forever. There'll be days when they're not so excited to see me. But right now, it’s those hugs first thing in the morning or when I get home from a little bit of a road trip or something like that. You want to pause time in those moments and soak it up as long as possible.

What’s some of the best advice that you’ve ever received?

I don't know if it's advice, more than just how my parents led by example. They never complained, never anything, but just every day, it was their consistent work ethic and putting us, like their kids, first. Putting the people around them first, and just working hard and serving them.

You mentioned reaching out to Paul Coffey about wearing No. 77 with the Penguins. Jaromir Jagr is another Penguins great. What was it like playing with him in Calgary?

I think he was there like half of the season, probably pretty close to half the season. One of my claims to fame is that I got to assist on his last goal in the NHL. That's always something cool for me, because he obviously scored a lot of goals. I remember his last goal in the NHL, and I got the secondary assist. I always thought that was cool, because he's obviously a legend.

We'll finish with a couple of quick hitters. Who is your favorite band/artist?

I would say Jason Aldean.

What is your favorite movie?

Oh jeez. Which one should I go with? There are lots of good ones. The Dark Knight is one of my favorites.

Finally, what job would you have if you weren't a hockey player?

Law enforcement specialist. Something like that.