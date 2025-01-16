Penguins Create Magical Day for Make-A-Wish Youngsters

20250115_MakeAWish_2963
By Sean O'Donnell
Pittsburgh Penguins

Two young fans from Make-A-Wish came to watch Pittsburgh’s game against Seattle and had a fantastic time, but the best was yet to come.

“Last night at the game was like a dream come true, and all I kept thinking was, wait until tomorrow. Like, if you think this is great, wait until you meet the team tomorrow!” said Cindy Himes, Director of Community/Alumni Relations at the Penguins Foundation.

Before Wednesday’s practice, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas officially ‘signed’ Connor Lafave, 12, and Henry Bennewies, 9 – both from Ontario – to special one-day contracts.

“Both have terrific energy,” Dubas said with a smile. “Connor's more focused and determined, Henry's a little bit more outgoing, but both have great energy, both have great potential. The phase that we're going in with our organization, it's all about finding good young people.”

After answering some questions from the media while the ink dried – during which it was revealed that Henry's favorite goal celebration is the bow and arrow – it was time for the boys to get to work with their new teammates. They’d gotten to meet everyone during breakfast in the locker room.

“Henry and Connor have an awesome all day,” Bryan Rust said. “They've been in here with smiles on their face. They're just kind of soaking it all in, and was fun to be out there on the ice with them and see them score some goals and have a little fun.”

Henry plays center, so he had some fun in the faceoff dot with Drew O’Connor, coming out on top during friendly competition. When asked who was winning more of the draws, Marcus Pettersson grinned, “I think it was Henry, six to four.” Rust confirmed that statement: “I think Henry won most of them (the faceoffs). Drew's going to have to work on that, for sure.”

Like Rust, Pettersson enjoyed the opportunity to skate with the boys and see their wishes come to fruition, which is what Make-A-Wish is all about.

“This experience for Connor and Henry will impact them for the rest of their lives,” said Stephanie Pugliese, Director of Development for Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. “We're here to give a family something to think about and something to look forward to.

“Knowing that so many kids out there have various interests, the fact that there are kids who want to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins is amazing, and we're here to make that happen for children all across the United States and the world, if need be, to help and assist with these wishes.”

The team’s relationship with Make-A-Wish has become a special tradition, as this is the sixth year of having kids come in and be Penguins for a day.

“It really is something special, especially for kids that have so many other things on their minds most of the time, that they can have a day and live their dream,” Himes said. “So, it's great that we're able to do this. It's actually a privilege.”

The impact of a wish is on their loved ones as well, as Connor’s dad, grandmother and best friend accompanied him, while Henry was joined by his parents and sister. Seeing the boys side-by-side with their role models was a surreal experience for everyone.

“He’s been through a lot, and this is just unbelievable for him to do this,” said Henry’s dad, Kyle, who got emotional when talking about the day. “It’s just great. He will never forget this. I won’t either.”

Henry, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth, became a Penguins fan because of his father and has fallen in love with the sport of hockey.

“Out of the day, he's 20 hours hockey and four hours of sleep,” Kyle said. “He's good on the draw. He's a good little skater, and, yeah, he's got a good shot. He's just the whole package.”

Connor was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 6, and has been in remission for a couple of years now.

“It’s been a long journey, just so many ups and downs, and I just can’t believe that we’re here right now. This is insane,” his father Ryan said.

Connor’s Penguins fandom was a long time coming, with Ryan being a fan. Over time, Connor caught on.

“One day, he was like, ‘Hey, can we watch the game tonight?’ I was like... ‘Oh yeah!’” Ryan said.

That simple question by Connor sparked his love for the game, and when he found out his wish to meet the Penguins was being granted, it was mind-blowing.

“It didn't sink in for probably half the day,” Ryan said. “Then he started getting excited because I could hear him upstairs pounding on his chair. He's like, ‘I'm going to Pittsburgh!’”

Once Connor and Henry wrapped up practice with the team, it was time for some autographs. Sidney Crosby gifted them with personalized sticks, and the boys their helmets signed by all their teammates.

“Obviously, what they're going through, I couldn't even imagine,” Michael Bunting said. “But just to be able to put a smile on their face and kind of just get away from that for a day and just enjoy life being a kid, like, I remember being a kid looking up to NHL players and wanting to be one myself. So, if we can put a smile on their face today and cheer them up, that's what it's all about.”

