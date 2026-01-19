Game Preview: 01.19.26 at Seattle Kraken

Blake Lizotte has six career points (1G-5A) in 12 games against Seattle, which includes points in four of his last eight games against them (1G-3A).

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked third in the NHL in power-play percentage (28.7%).

Kris Letang has seven assists and is plus-2 in nine career games versus Seattle.

The Penguins killed off their last 18 penalties over the past five games.

Evgeni Malkin enters tomorrow's game on a three-game point streak (1G-3A). He has six points (2G4A) in six games back from injury.

CROSBY 1,400

Tomorrow, Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby is set to appear in his 1,400th career regular-season game. Crosby will be the 45th player in NHL history to reach 1,400 games, and his 1,740 points are third most in NHL history through a players first 1,400 games.

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has four points (3G-1A) in eight games so far. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, only Sidney Crosby more goals than him.

ROAD WARRIOR

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game two points shy of tying Mario Lemieux for the eighth-most road points in NHL history.

STUUU-PENDOUS GOALIE

Stuart Skinner has been red hot since the Christmas Break, winning four of his five starts (4-1-0). During this stretch, he has only allowed one goal in four of the five games, and ranks near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories among goaltender.

SPECIAL TEAMS SUCCESS

Special teams have been a huge contributing factor to Pittsburgh’s 22-14-11 record which has them in third place in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh’s power play ranks third in the NHL, operating at 28.7%, while the team’s penalty killing unit ranks fifth in the league with an 83.5% success rate.

Pittsburgh has at least a power-play goal in 25 of the team’s 47 games, and has multiple man-advantage tallies in eight games – a feat that only four other teams have accomplished more.

SHUTDOWN DEFENSE

The Penguins have had some stellar defensive performances since December 27. They lead the NHL in goals against (23) and goals against per game (2.09) over that 11-game stretch.