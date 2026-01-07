Game Preview: 01.08.26 vs New Jersey Devils

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins return home to take on the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

Tonight, the Penguins will host our annual Italian Heritage Night. Guests can enjoy specialty menu items in the Fifth Ave Food Hall behind Section 116 including Caliente Pizza & Draft House Pep-Tastic Rolls, chicken parmesan sandwich, meatballs, and a hot Italian sammich. Italian themed merchandise will also be available at PensGear.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (20-12-9), NJD (22-19-2)

Pittsburgh has points in 15 of its last 23 games against New Jersey (11-8-4) dating back to Mar. 20, 2021. The Penguins have points in seven of their last 12 home games versus the Devils (5-5-2). Pittsburgh has wins in three-consecutive home games. A win tomorrow would give them their first four-game home winning streak of the season.

QUICK HITS

Bryan Rust has 34 points (18G-16A) and is plus-11 in 41 career games against the Devils. It’s the most points he’s picked up versus any one team and five more than his next closest opponent (Philadelphia, 29 PTS in 37 GP). He has points in six of his last nine games against the Devils (5G-4A).

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked third in the NHL in power-play percentage (29.7%).

Antony Mantha has 14 points (4G-10A) in 22 career games against New Jersey.

Sidney Crosby’s 24 goals this season are tied for sixth in the NHL, and only Boston’s Morgan Geekie (25) has more goals among Eastern Conference skaters.

Pittsburgh has points in 25 of the 32 games that Blake Lizotte has dressed in, going 19-7-6.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins are red hot with a 5-0-0 record since Christmas (December 25). They rank near the top in multiple statistical categories around the League

OVERTIME SPECIALISTS

Sidney Crosby scored the overtime winning goal on Sunday to become the first player in NHL history to record 50 career overtime points. It also was his 25th career overtime goal which ranks second in NHL history (Alex Ovechkin – 27). Erik Karlsson, who tallied an assist on Crosby’s goal, has the most career overtime points (42) among defensemen and sixth overall in NHL history. The Penguins have four players in the top-10 in NHL history in overtime points.

FRANCHISE ICON

Last Thursday, Kris Letang appeared in his 1,200th NHL game, becoming just the 40th defenseman in NHL history, but just third active blueliner, to reach 1,200 games. He is now one game shy of surpassing Larry Robinson for the sixth-most games played by a defenseman with one team in NHL history after playing in his 1,202nd game on Sunday.

POINT STREAKIN’

Sidney Crosby (5G-7A) enters today’s game riding a seven-game point streak. With a point tonight, he would have the longest point streak by a Penguin this season and would mark the first eight-game point streak for Crosby since February 24 to March 10, 2013 (5G-15A).

CATCHING THE GREAT ONE

Sidney Crosby notched a goal and an assist in Columbus on Sunday, giving him seven points (3G-4A) over his last three games as well as an active seven-game point streak (5G-7A). Crosby is one assist away from tying Wayne Gretzky for the second-most assists with one franchise in NHL history.

CLIFTON 400

Defenseman Connor Clifton enters tomorrow one game shy of 400 career regular-season games. Clifton, who was drafted in the fifth round (133rd overall), in the 2013 NHL Draft, is looking to become the 39th member of his draft class to reach 400 games. Clifton has played in parts of eight seasons split between Pittsburgh, the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres. Clifton ranks third on Pittsburgh in hits this season despite only appearing in 15 games.

HOME COOKIN’

Forward Bryan Rust enters tomorrow's game with points in seven-straight home games (4G-7A) and has goals in four games during this streak. This season, only Sidney Crosby has more points than Rust at PPG Paints Arena.

Teammate Erik Karlsson is riding an active eight-game home point streak (2G-10A), which is tied for the fourth-longest active home point streak in the league.

JERSEY BOYS

Sidney Crosby has made a habit of turning in solid performances against the Devils. In 90 career games versus New Jersey, Crosby has recorded 97 points (42G-55A), ranking first in scoring among all active players, while teammate Evgeni Malkin ranks third in points among active players.

D-MEN VS. THE DEVILS

Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have found success against the New Jersey Devils in their careers. Among active defensemen, Karlsson’s 31 points (8G-23A) is second and Letang’s 29 points (3G-26A) rank third against the Devils.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Evgeni Malkin is one assist from surpassing Bryan Trottier for the 10th-most assists in NHL history with one team.

