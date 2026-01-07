Game Preview: 01.08.26 vs New Jersey Devils

The Penguins return home to take on the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

Tonight, the Penguins will host our annual Italian Heritage Night. Guests can enjoy specialty menu items in the Fifth Ave Food Hall behind Section 116 including Caliente Pizza & Draft House Pep-Tastic Rolls, chicken parmesan sandwich, meatballs, and a hot Italian sammich. Italian themed merchandise will also be available at PensGear.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (20-12-9), NJD (22-19-2)

Pittsburgh has points in 15 of its last 23 games against New Jersey (11-8-4) dating back to Mar. 20, 2021. The Penguins have points in seven of their last 12 home games versus the Devils (5-5-2). Pittsburgh has wins in three-consecutive home games. A win tomorrow would give them their first four-game home winning streak of the season.