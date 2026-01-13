Game Preview: 01.13.26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 

The Penguins return home for a three-game homestand as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena. Doors opens at 6 PM and the puck drops at 7 PM.

Tonight, the Penguins are proud to partner with UPMC to host Healthcare Heroes Night to honor healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to keep our cities and communities safe. Game presented by UPMC.

It's also Dollar Dogs Night. Smith's hot dogs will be just $1 at participating concession stands. Limit 4 hot dogs per person, per transaction. Offer available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (21-14-9), TBL (28-13-3)

Pittsburgh has points in eight of its last 11 games against Tampa Bay (7-3-1). Going back further, the Penguins have points in nine of their last 13 games against the Lightning (8-4-1). Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 in its last five home games against Tampa Bay, and are 7-3-2 in their last 12 home games versus them. The Penguins have wins in four of their last five home games (4-1-0).