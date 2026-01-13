Game Preview: 01.13.26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 

16x9 1_13 game day
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins return home for a three-game homestand as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena. Doors opens at 6 PM and the puck drops at 7 PM.

Tonight, the Penguins are proud to partner with UPMC to host Healthcare Heroes Night to honor healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to keep our cities and communities safe. Game presented by UPMC.

It's also Dollar Dogs Night. Smith's hot dogs will be just $1 at participating concession stands. Limit 4 hot dogs per person, per transaction. Offer available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (21-14-9), TBL (28-13-3)

Pittsburgh has points in eight of its last 11 games against Tampa Bay (7-3-1). Going back further, the Penguins have points in nine of their last 13 games against the Lightning (8-4-1). Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 in its last five home games against Tampa Bay, and are 7-3-2 in their last 12 home games versus them. The Penguins have wins in four of their last five home games (4-1-0).

QUICK HITS

On Monday, defenseman Caleb Jones was assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) on a conditioning loan as part of his rehab from a lower-body injury. Jones has one assist in seven games this year.

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked third in the NHL in power-play percentage (28.6%).

Anthony Mantha has 21 points (8G-13A) in 29 career games against the Lightning and is a plus-10. Both his points (21) and plus/minus (+10) are career highs against any opponent.

Egor Chinakhov has three points (2G-1A) in six games with Pittsburgh after recording six points (3G-3A) in 29 games with Columbus this year.

Pittsburgh has points in 26 of the 35 games that Blake Lizotte has dressed in, going 20-9-6.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins are red hot with a 6-2-0 record since Christmas (December 25). They rank near the top in multiple statistical categories around the League.

NIFTY FIFTY

Sidney Crosby is now one point shy of reaching the 50-point mark this season. It would be the sixth consecutive season he’s reached that plateau and the 19th time in his career. It would tie Alex Ovechkin (19) for the most by an active player and would be tied for sixth all-time.

DISHIN’ DEFENSER

Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh blueliners and ranks third on the team with 33 points (4G-29A) in 44 games. He is one point shy of becoming the sixth defenseman this season to 30 assists.

SHUTDOWN PAIR

The defensive tandem of Brett Kulak and Kris Letang have been solid since being united as a defensive pairing after Kulak’s acquisition. Since they were paired together, the Penguins have gone 7-4-0.

PILIN’ UP THE POINTS

Sidney Crosby has been one of the league’s hottest players since the calendar flipped to 2026. He ranks sixth in the NHL in points since the start of the new year.

STUUU-PENDOUS GOALIE

Stuart Skinner has been red hot since the Christmas Break, winning three of his four starts (3-1-0). During this stretch, he has only allowed one goal in each of the four games, and ranks near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories among goaltenders.

RAK-ING UP POINTS

Rickard Rakell comes into tomorrow's game three points shy of 200 career points with the Penguins. He is set to become the second Swedish-born player in Pittsburgh history to reach the mark and 44th overall in Penguins history.

BLUE LINE BLITZ

Defenseman Kris Letang has 43 points (6G-37A) in 50 career games versus Tampa Bay. He has more points against the Lightning than any other non-Metropolitan Division team. Letang and teammate Erik Karlsson are third and fourth in NHL history for points by a defenseman against the Lightning, respectively.

LIGHTNING STRIKES

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have both found success in their careers against the Lightning. Crosby (53GP, 24G-44A) and Malkin (49GP, 31G-36A) rank fifth and sixth in the NHL in scoring against Tampa Bay in NHL history.

