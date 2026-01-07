Penguins News and Notes: January 7

Evgeni-Malkin-Practice
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins held a full practice on Wednesday morning at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex before hosting the Devils on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Before practice, the team announced that forward Rutger McGroarty has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion after a collision during Tuesday’s practice. There is no timetable for his return.

The rookie missed all of training camp and the first two months of the regular season after dealing with an offseason injury. He started strong with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before earning the call-up to Pittsburgh, where he suited up for 16 games.

“With all young players, you're going out there to make an impact and you're also making sure that there's always going to be things to learn early in your time in the NHL,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “Rutger’s a guy who works every day. I think he's a big-time competitor. I thought there was a lot of good things there, and you never want to see somebody get injured.”

Coach Muse speaks to the media.

Fellow rookie Harrison Brunicke was assigned to the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL after capturing a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2026 World Junior Championship, where the defenseman served as an alternate captain.

“I think the experiences he's gotten, if you look at everything this year for him – here, the development blocks and the time here outside of playing the games, time in Wilkes, and then the World Junior experience – I think they're all experiences that he'll build off of,” Muse said. “Now, it’s taking all those experiences and just applying it in everything he's doing there in the Western Hockey League.”

With McGroarty getting sidelined and Evgeni Malkin looking poised for a return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury, the coaching staff deployed these forward lines:

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Malkin-Kindel-Chinakhov

Mantha-Novak-Brazeau

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Malkin had centered Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau, but those two had found chemistry with Tommy Novak in his absence. So, the coaching staff will likely keep them together for now, and wanted to get a look at Malkin with two of the younger guys.

“There’s a hope that there's going to be some chemistry and guys that can complement each other, they can play off of each other,” Muse said. “Thought it looked good in practice, but still some conversations to be had on all those fronts.”

Malkin had been asked about the possibility of moving to the wing after Tuesday’s practice. He replied with his trademark Geno humor.

“I can move to defense, goalie, if the coach wants it!” Malkin said. “I don’t care. I just want to play, you know?”

As for Egor Chinakhov, who was recently acquired in a trade with Columbus on Dec. 29, the 24-year-old is extremely excited to potentially play alongside one of his childhood idols.

“It’s a privilege to play with him. I like it,” said Chinakhov, who named Malkin’s faceoff goal in Game 1 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Final against Carolina as his favorite Geno moment. “I grew up watching him play. So, that’s good.”

Malkin and Chinakhov had crossed paths in their native Russia, playing in a couple of charity games in Moscow, but don’t know each other well off the ice. At least, not yet. On the ice, Malkin is impressed with Chinakhov’s skillset.

“He's young. He's really talented,” Malkin said. “We know what's going on in Columbus. He not (have a) great year, probably. But now I hope, (now that) he changed teams, like, change his mind. We see he scored already one goal. If coach use him, right, give him more time, probably, he (will) show (his) best, for sure.”

In three games since arriving in Pittsburgh, Chinakhov has impressed with two points (1G-1A) in three games.

“I’ve liked (his game) on both ends of the ice, and the speed really stands out,” Muse said said. “Obviously, the release, he’s showing that. You’ve seen it in practice, and you’ve seen it in games. He’s done a really good job away from the puck, and he’s had some really good tracks coming back into the zone and is responsible. I think it’s been a good start.”

The Penguins will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they take the ice tomorrow.

“I like our game lately,” Sidney Crosby said. “We’ve had different guys contributing. We’ve won different ways. But I think it’s just the way we’re playing connected. Our work ethic and that sort of thing has been there. We haven’t been beating ourselves. That’s a big thing.”

News Feed

Inside Scoop: Rust Hosted Teammates for Steelers Game

Game Preview: 01.08.26 vs New Jersey Devils

Penguins Defenseman Harrison Brunicke Assigned to the Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Where You Come From Matters: Brett Kulak

Malkin Hopeful to Return This Week

Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs to Represent Team Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Musings: Penguins Rally in Columbus for Fifth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.04.26 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Musings: Penguins Get Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.03.26 at Detroit Red Wings

Rakell 'Super Excited' To Get First Olympic Call

Karlsson Hits 900 Points, Earns Olympic Nod

Chasing Gold: McGroarty Reflects and Horcoff Chases

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Releases 2024-25 Community Impact Report

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell Named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Letang Caps Off 1,200th Game with Overtime Winner

New Year, New Penguin

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Game Preview: 01.01.26 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers in Exchange for Philip Tomasino

Inside Scoop: Looking Back on 2025

Musings: Penguins Play Full 60 to Beat Carolina

Game Preview: 12.30.25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Acquire Forward Egor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Danton Heinen, a 2026 2nd-Round Draft Pick and a 2027 3rd-Round Draft Pick

Musings: Penguins Get Big Win in Return from Holiday Break

A Big Night for Brazeau

Game Preview: 12.29.25 at Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins Defenseman Harrison Brunicke Selected to Represent Team Canada at 2026 World Junior Championship

Penguins Prospect Will Horcoff Selected to Represent Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Championship

Musings: Penguins Fall to Toronto in Last Game Before Holiday Break

Game Preview: 12.23.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Foundation and U. S. Steel Partner to Launch “Little Free Libraries” Throughout the Pittsburgh Region

Crosby and Lemieux’s Crossover: Revisiting 2005-06

Crosby Passes Lemieux to Become Penguins' All-Time Points Leader

Game Preview: 12.21.25 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Musings: Penguins Have to Turn the Page Quick

Game Preview: 12.20.25 at Montreal Canadiens

Musings: "We All Have to Dig In"

Game Preview: 12.18.25 at Ottawa Senators

Inside Scoop: 2025.26 Dads Trip

Dubas: Penguins Have to Get Back to Foundation

Musings: Penguins’ New Goalie Thrown Into Familiar Fire

Skinner and Kulak Excited for Opportunity with Penguins

Game Preview: 12.16.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Musings: 'The Group's Got to Stick Together'

Game Preview: 12.14.25 vs. Utah Mammoth

Musings: Penguins Let Another Game Slip Away Late

Game Preview: 12.13.25 vs. San Jose Sharks