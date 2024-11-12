Malkin apologizes to Penguins fans after lopsided loss to Stars

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin could only apologize.

The 38-year-old center has experienced a bit of everything in 19 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Three Stanley Cup championships. A fair share of disappointments too.

Monday was new. In a 7-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, the Penguins allowed six first-period goals at home for the first time since joining the NHL in 1967.

“Last night, I want to say sorry to the fans,” Malkin said Tuesday. “They [watched] a really bad game. I hope we, together, find a good way, win tomorrow and start building the team better.”

The remarks followed a practice lasting about 30 minutes. Afterward, coach Mike Sullivan gathered the players at center ice.

Sullivan chose not to share the message, other than it revolved around the loss Monday.

Malkin said he couldn’t speak for Sullivan but did provide context.

“He said, 'Like, it's a tough night for everybody. Not just players or coaches, but the whole city, probably,’” Malkin said.

There were no line rushes. Special teams were a focus.

Changes aren’t likely to be shown until warmups Wednesday, ahead of their next game, against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, TNT).

Lines have been juggled through the first month this season.

Malkin was left wing on the first line with center Sidney Crosby for six straight games before Monday, returning to his usual spot at second-line center. He leads Pittsburgh with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 17 games.

Regardless of the lineup, the players are good enough but need the right perspective, Malkin said.

“Again, tomorrow is a new day. Today is a new day. And tomorrow is a new game,” Malkin said. “It's time to play better at home, for sure, and show our best. We can play better, for sure, because our group is, like, I love it.

“There are good guys here. We're tight. We're together. But we need to stop looking to each other, probably. We have to play (with) each other.”

The Penguins (6-9-2) are seventh in the Metropolitan Division and 13th in the Eastern Conference, and are tied with the Montreal Canadiens for 31st in the NHL with a goal differential of minus-21.

Still, there have been positives; on Friday, Malkin scored the go-ahead goal at 10:28 of the third period in a 4-2 win at the Washington Capitals.

“I'm probably happy because I helped the team to win," he said.