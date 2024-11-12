McDavid closing in on 1,000 points, rare company at ‘remarkable’ pace

EDMONTON -- For Connor McDavid, reaching 1,000 points is another milestone on the road to his ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup.

The Edmonton Oilers captain was reluctant to talk about the mark that is within reach this week. He enters the Oilers’ home game against the New York Islanders at Rogers Place on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MSGSN) with 995 career points (339 goals, 656 assists) in 657 NHL games.

The 27-year-old is on pace to become the fourth fastest to 1,000 points behind Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656).

He is on track to reach 1,000 points ahead of Peter Stastny (682), Jari Kurri (716), Guy Lafleur (720), Bryan Trottier (726), Denis Savard (727), Steve Yzerman (737), Marcel Dionne (740), Phil Esposito (745), Sidney Crosby (757), Jaromir Jagr (763), and Paul Coffey (770) among other members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“It’s a huge milestone and I’m not surprised he doesn’t want to talk about it,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “But for him to reach that at this point in his career and the way NHL scoring has been since he got into the NHL, it’s absolutely remarkable. I’d be very happy if he got that (Tuesday) night and not strung it along, and we are cheering for him.”

After hosting the Islanders on Tuesday, the Oilers play at home against the Nashville Predators on Thursday and travel to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

“It’s a big milestone,” said Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, who had 1,184 points as a player. “You have to be a good player to get 1,000 points and you have to be around. To do it as early as he’s done, is impressive. He’s an elite player and when it’s all said and done, is he going to be the best player ever? That’s high praise when you have guys like Gretzky, Lemieux and those guys; guys you can never even fathom putting someone in that category. But just the way he dominates a game, it’s very similar and that’s pretty special.”

McDavid has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 12 games this season, which is below his nightly production average of the past eight seasons. He had a goal and two assists in a 7-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, which was his highest one-game output of the season in his second game back from an ankle injury sustained at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28 that caused him to miss three games.

McDavid got off to a slow start by his standards last season as well, but finished with 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in 76 games.

“When you’re talking McDavid, I think this is another level,” Trottier said. “Mike Bossy said he was the fastest hockey player he’s ever seen, and that’s a big compliment. A lot of us feel that way and if you look at some of the players that got to 1,000 and how fast they got to it, like Gretzky, Lemieux, Bossy, that’s another level of offense.”