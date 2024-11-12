Chara, Thornton among candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025

It's official for the seven members of the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

Shea Weber, Jeremy Roenick, Pavel Datsyuk, Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell and David Poile were inducted during a gala ceremony in Toronto on Monday.

And now that they're in and 2024 Hall of Fame Weekend is over, thoughts naturally turn to the Class of 2025 and the one big question:

Who is next?

It could be hard for some candidates who have been hoping to get their Hall call to get it next year, because the names among the first-time eligible candidates for the Class of 2025 represent a who's who of recently retired NHL stars

Here are the top five first-year eligible candidates.

* Of note, Hall of Fame bylaws allow selection of four male inductees per year, so at minimum one of the five listed below will not be a part of the Class of 2025.