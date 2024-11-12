Jets' start among best in NHL history thanks to Hellebuyck, team chemistry

NEW YORK -- Nikolaj Ehlers went back to the end of last season when he was asked about why the Winnipeg Jets have been historically good at the start of this season.

"The end of last year was a big wakeup call," Ehlers told NHL.com at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. "With the season that we had to then lose in the playoffs like we did was frustrating.

“I think we all knew we needed to change some things, and it wasn't players. It was our mentality, the way we go to work every single day. That has paid off."

The Jets arrived here with a 14-1-0 record, the first team in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 games in a season. They won their first eight and carry a six-game winning streak into their game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3).

With a victory, they would be the fastest in NHL history to 15 wins.

To Ehlers’ point, Winnipeg finished last season with 110 points (52-24-6), second in the Central Division behind the Dallas Stars' 113 and fourth in the NHL.

However, they were wiped out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five games, losing four in a row to the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference First Round after winning Game 1.

"You forget that we were fourth in the League overall in the regular season in points," forward Kyle Connor said. "I think our commitment to consistency and showing up and grabbing the guy next to you and making sure they have their best tonight is just at another level this year."

Bouncing back from last season's finish and being committed are obviously part of the Jets' success story through the first month-plus of this season. But there's more, a lot more.

Here are four reasons why the Jets are alone atop the NHL standings, and first in several statistical categories, including goals per game (4.47), goals against per game (2.07), power play (41.9 percent), comeback wins (seven) and goal differential (plus-36, 67-31):

1. Connor Hellebuyck

The Jets have had one of the best goalies in the world in their net for 12 of their 15 games.

Hellebuyck, who will start against the Rangers, leads the NHL with 11 wins and three shutouts. His 1.83 goals-against average and .935 save percentage is first among goalies with six or more appearances.

He set a Jets record for longest shutout streak, going 191:47 without giving up a goal before Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz scored at 18:38 of the third period in Winnipeg’s 4-1 win Saturday. Hellebuyck made 96 saves during the streak and the Jets scored 11 consecutive goals.

"We have so much confidence in him and when you have a goalie like that it makes it easier," Jets forward Mark Scheifele said. "Obviously, he's been fantastic. Some nights we play great in front of him and make it an easier night, and some nights we need him to pick us up and he does that. It's the sign of a good team."