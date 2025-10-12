Yzerman says Red Wings’ rookie trio ‘exceeded our expectations’ this fall en route to earning 2025-26 Opening Night roster spots

Brandsegg-Nygård, Finnie and Sandin-Pellikka all made their NHL debuts on Thursday night

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman didn’t expect prospects Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Emmitt Finnie and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to all earn spots on the Detroit Red Wings’ 2025-26 Opening Night roster, but their strong play over the past several weeks convinced him that the trio of talented youngsters deserved to start this season in the NHL.

“Probably exceeded our expectations,” Yzerman said ahead of Thursday’s puck drop at Little Caesars Arena. “All three of them were in Grand Rapids at the end of the year and all did alright based on what we saw. We kind of anticipated them, at that time, starting in Grand Rapids. But we say it every year, no decision has been made until you come to camp. From Day 1, they started off really good [at the 2025 NHL Prospect Games] and continued that in the scrimmages in Traverse City, the Red & White Game in Grand Rapids and they all looked good in the preseason games. We felt that they all earned the opportunity and see if they can sustain it in the regular season, which we expect them to. It was a very pleasant surprise that we weren’t necessarily expecting in the offseason.”

The three 20-year-olds all made their NHL debuts against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, marking the first time since 2018-19 that the Red Wings had at least three players make their NHL debut on an Opening Night. That season, forwards Christoffer Ehn and Michael Rasmussen, along with defensemen Dennis Cholowski, Filip Hronek and Libor Sulak all debuted against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 4, 2018.

Yzerman said he maintains the same approach when it comes to rookies going to the AHL for additional seasoning or making the NHL squad out of Training Camp.

“We’ve got to put a 23-man roster in on Monday,” Yzerman said. “Every year we have to do that. Any young player, if we think they’re ready and we think they’re going to play, we meet with the coaching staff and what’s your plan, understanding the plan changes daily, but if they’re going to play and they’re ready to play, we’re more than happy to keep them.”

Yzerman mentioned Lucas Raymond, who earned his way onto Detroit’s 2021-22 Opening Night roster and finished his rookie campaign with 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) in 82 games, as an example of that process playing itself out.

“Four years ago, we thought for sure he’s going to play in Grand Rapids this year,” Yzerman said about Raymond. “From Day 1 of camp, he was really good and never looked back. We try to keep an open mind with it. It’s not set in stone that a player has to go to the American League for an x number of years or games or whatever. Kind of let their play dictate when they’re going to be on the roster and to some extent, how the coaching staff plans to use them.”

The arrival of Brandsegg-Nygård, Finnie and Sandin-Pellikka is exciting, and Yzerman senses the extra energy it has brought to and around the team.

“For all of us that have watched them through the preseason and going back to the two games in Texas, it’s been impressive,” Yzerman said. “You watch Emmitt Finnie skate, the poise and the smarts of Axel and his puck-handling skills back there. Then, Michael shooting the puck and playing hard – he’s got a real element to his game. I’m not in the room, but I get a sense…It’s very exciting for everybody. The fans that have been following the team in the preseason, I think it’s obvious they’re talented young players. Hoping that translates now into the regular season.”

Yzerman then explained his process for how the three prospects will be evaluated as the season progresses.

“No really different than evaluating anybody else,” Yzerman said. “For these guys, you see the impact that they’ll have on the team. They don’t need waivers, so if they aren’t playing then they’re not having an impact. You can send them right to Grand Rapids and let them play. For me, it’s how the coaches use them and how much of an impact are they having? Hopefully, they’re having a positive impact and they’re not losing their confidence.”

With those three rookies currently part of the mix, there’s a lot of optimism about their and the Red Wings’ overall potential in the franchise’s Centennial season. And now, Yzerman said it’s on the group -- especially the returning players from last season -- to turn that into more than just a feeling.

“I look at the core of the team, starting with Dylan and Alex DeBrincat,” Yzerman said. “Guys that had good years last year, we expect them to continue if not get better. Mo and Lucas in Year 5 now, like they’re entering their prime years and they’re going to continue to grow. Add Marco to that group, I expect Simon and all these young guys to take another step and play a more prominent role. Our expectation is, with John in net, that we’ll be stronger and then we’ll see how the young players do. For me, there’s a lot of excitement and curiosity to see how this is going to play out, but I’m expecting more from the players that were here.”

