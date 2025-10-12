Yzerman says Red Wings’ rookie trio ‘exceeded our expectations’ this fall en route to earning 2025-26 Opening Night roster spots

DETROIT – Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman didn’t expect prospects Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Emmitt Finnie and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to all earn spots on the Detroit Red Wings’ 2025-26 Opening Night roster, but their strong play over the past several weeks convinced him that the trio of talented youngsters deserved to start this season in the NHL.

“Probably exceeded our expectations,” Yzerman said ahead of Thursday’s puck drop at Little Caesars Arena. “All three of them were in Grand Rapids at the end of the year and all did alright based on what we saw. We kind of anticipated them, at that time, starting in Grand Rapids. But we say it every year, no decision has been made until you come to camp. From Day 1, they started off really good [at the 2025 NHL Prospect Games] and continued that in the scrimmages in Traverse City, the Red & White Game in Grand Rapids and they all looked good in the preseason games. We felt that they all earned the opportunity and see if they can sustain it in the regular season, which we expect them to. It was a very pleasant surprise that we weren’t necessarily expecting in the offseason.”

The three 20-year-olds all made their NHL debuts against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, marking the first time since 2018-19 that the Red Wings had at least three players make their NHL debut on an Opening Night. That season, forwards Christoffer Ehn and Michael Rasmussen, along with defensemen Dennis Cholowski, Filip Hronek and Libor Sulak all debuted against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 4, 2018.