Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled goaltender Michal Postava from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Postava, 24, has logged a 13-6-0 record with a 1.86 goals-against average, a 0.932 save percentage and two shutouts in 21 appearances with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound netminder earned back-to-back shutouts on Jan. 17 and Jan. 21 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Postava spent the 2024-25 campaign with HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Extraliga, posting a 23-18-0 record with a 2.39 goals-against average, a 0.921 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 regular-season games. He also led HC Kometa Brno to a Czech Extraliga championship in 2025, showing a 10-7 record with a 1.97 goals-against average, a 0.940 save percentage and three shutouts in 17 postseason contests. Postava’s save percentage of 0.940 during the playoffs was the best among all goaltenders in Czechia’s top professional league.

A native of Valasske Mezirici, Czechia, Postava spent the entire 2023-24 season with HC Přerov in his country’s second-highest professional league, earning Best Goaltender honors after posting a 23-20-0 record with a 1.84 goals-against average, a 0.943 save percentage and six shutouts in 44 regular-season games. He also logged a 3-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a 0.914 save percentage in seven playoff matchups. Postava played the 2022-23 season with HC Přerov, notching a 16-22-0 record with a 2.07 goals-against average, a 0.932 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 regular-season appearances, in addition to a 3-3 record with a 1.56 goals-against average, a 0.950 save percentage and one shutout in six postseason games. In all, Postava compiled a 46-46-0 record with a 2.01 goals-against average, a 0.936 save percentage and nine shutouts in 96 appearances during parts of five seasons with HC Přerov from 2019-24. Postava also posted a 15-6-0 record with a 2.45 goals-against average, a 0.928 save percentage and two shutouts in 21 appearances with HC Kometa Brno’s under-20 squad from 2020-22.