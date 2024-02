DETROIT – The National Hockey League today announced an updated start time for the Detroit Red Wings home game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, March 2 at Little Caesars Arena.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Atlantic Division matchup will be available exclusively on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S.

An updated Red Wings schedule is available at DetroitRedWings.com/schedule.