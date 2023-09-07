Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

"All we heard about, he had this nickname, "The Demolition Man," Kris Draper said. "I remember him coming over here, his first training camp. It's at Joe Louis Arena and sure enough, Homer being Homer, probably had no idea who anybody was on the Detroit Red Wings. He took a run at Stevie (Yzerman) in a scrimmage game. All of a sudden, I was on the bench, Joe Kocur stands up and basically said, 'You'll never ever do that again.' Homer just kind of looked him off, like who are you? It was kind of a double-edged sword for Homer; taking a run at Stevie, not smart, and then basically looking off Joe Kocur, that probably wasn't even smarter, but that was Homer.

"He came out and he had that attitude that he just didn't care. If you're not on his team, he's going against you. If you're on his team, your teammates are going to love you. Just remember him coming over, he always found a way to get the job done. Homer is one of my favorite teammates."

Where Holmstrom really excelled was in front of the opposition's net. His battles with the opposing goalies and defensemen were an exercise in futility because no matter how many times they hacked, whacked or leveled a cheap shot at him, Holmstrom was an immovable object. He stood his ground.

"When people watch what I do on the ice, they probably think that I have to be crazy. But I don't think anything about it," Holmstrom said in 2006. "I go in front of the net and I do my job. I want to set screens so my teammates can score goals or I can get a tip. If I can provide a screen and my teammate can score, I feed off that. I feel like I deserve a lot of the credit when that happens, because you can't really score a goal from the blue line if you don't have that screen."

Former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland still marvels when asked to describe what Holmstrom's game brought to the Red Wings during their unprecedented era of excellence.