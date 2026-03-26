Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Macomb native has skated in 127 games with Colorado, Vancouver and Detroit since 2018-19

DRIES_Transactions_CallUps_WEBTW 2
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forward Sheldon Dries to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Dries, 31, has skated in five games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, recording two shots, eight hits and three blocks in 6:58 average time on ice. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward has also played in 48 games with the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 20 goals (T3rd), 17 assists (T6th), 37 points (T2nd), a plus-22 rating (5th), seven power play goals (1st), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), two game-winning goals (T6th), 124 shots (3rd) and a 16.1 shooting percentage (4th). Dries spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Griffins, recording 40 points (25-15-40) and 35 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has logged 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 127 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks and Red Wings since 2018-19. Dries has also racked up 281 points (158-123-281), a plus-49 rating and 270 penalty minutes in 387 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Abbotsford Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his final three years with the program. In total, Dries registered 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC’s Second All-Star Team as a senior. Dries also tallied 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, finishing with seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four appearances.

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