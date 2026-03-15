Red Wings sign Eddie Genborg to three-year, entry-level contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Eddie Genborg to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season. Genborg will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Genborg, 18, has spent the 2025-26 season with Timrå IK, recording 25 points (9-16-25), a plus-eight rating and 24 penalty minutes in 43 games. His 25 points were the third-most among under-20 skaters in Sweden’s top professional league behind Ivar Stenberg (33) and Anton Frondell (28). The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward made his professional debut with Linköping HC in the Swedish Hockey League during the 2024-25 campaign, netting two goals and four penalty minutes in 28 games. Genborg also spent part of the 2024-25 season with Linköping’s under-20 squad in Sweden’s top junior league, logging 34 points (19-15-34), a plus-18 rating and 26 penalty minutes in 28 regular-season games, in addition to three points (1-2-3) in three postseason contests. Additionally, Genborg picked up two points (1-1-2) in one appearance with Linköping’s under-18 team in 2024-25.

A native of Trollhättan, Sweden, Genborg totaled 39 points (23-16-39), a plus-13 rating and 67 penalty minutes in 53 games with Linköping’s under-20 squad, along with 27 points (13-14-27) and 20 penalty minutes in 44 games for their under-18 team and five points (2-3-5) in four games at the under-16 level. On the international stage, Genborg won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording eight points (3-5-8) and a plus-seven rating inseven games. He also earned a silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, finishing with three assists and 10 penalty minutes in seven games. Genborg claimed a silver medal at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge, notching three points (2-1-3) and four penalty minutes in five games. Genborg captured a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, tallying three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes in five games. He was also a bronze medalist at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, collecting three points (1-2-3) and six penalty minutes in seven games.