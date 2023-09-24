Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster by 11 

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defensemen Andrew Gibson and Tnias Mathurin to their respective major junior clubs. Additionally, the Red Wings released forwards Orrin Centazzo and Cam Hillis from their professional tryouts and released forwards Matyas Melovsky, Israel Mianscum and Jake Uberti, defensemen Finn Harding and Connor Punnett, and goaltender Lukas Matecha from their amateur tryouts.

The Red Wings currently have 57 players on their training camp roster: 34 forwards, 16 defensemen and seven goaltenders. Detroit will continue practices in Traverse City, Mich., on Monday, Sept. 25 before opening its eight-game preseason schedule with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.