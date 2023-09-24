News Feed

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster by 11 

Fifty-seven players remain with Detroit ahead of first preseason game on Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs. Pittsburgh

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defensemen Andrew Gibson and Tnias Mathurin to their respective major junior clubs. Additionally, the Red Wings released forwards Orrin Centazzo and Cam Hillis from their professional tryouts and released forwards Matyas Melovsky, Israel Mianscum and Jake Uberti, defensemen Finn Harding and Connor Punnett, and goaltender Lukas Matecha from their amateur tryouts.

The Red Wings currently have 57 players on their training camp roster: 34 forwards, 16 defensemen and seven goaltenders. Detroit will continue practices in Traverse City, Mich., on Monday, Sept. 25 before opening its eight-game preseason schedule with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

Forwards
Player
#
Pos
Sh
Ht
Wt
Born
Birthplace
Jonatan Berggren
48
RW
L
5'11"
197
Jul 16, 2000
Uppsala, SWE
J.T. Compher
38
LW
R
6'0"
190
Apr 8, 1995
Northbrook, IL, USA
Andrew Copp
18
C
L
6′1″
199
Jul 8, 1994
Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Austin Czarnik
21
C
R
5′9″
170
Dec 12, 1992
Detroit, MI, USA
Nate Danielson
C
R
6′2″
185
Sep 27, 2004
Edmonton, AB, CAN
Alex DeBrincat
93
RW
R
5′8″
178
Dec 18, 1997
Farmington Hills, MI, USA
Alexandre Doucet
LW
L
6′0″
192
Jan 12, 2002
Sherbrooke, QC, CAN
Robby Fabbri
14
C
L
5′11″
185
Jan 22, 1996
Mississauga, ON, CAN
Christian Fischer
36
RW
R
6′2″
212
Apr 15, 1997
Chicago, IL, USA
Tim Gettinger
39
LW
L
6′6″
222
Apr 14, 1998
Cleveland, OH, USA
Cross Hanas
74
LW
L
6′1″
171
Jan 5, 2002
Dallas, TX, USA
Taro Hirose
35
LW
L
5′10″
162
Jun 30, 1996
Calgary, AB, CAN
Marco Kasper
92
C
L
6′1″
183
Apr 8, 2004
Innsbruck, AUT
Klim Kostin
24
C
L
6′3″
215
May 5, 1999
Penza, RUS
Dylan Larkin
71
C
L
6′1″
198
Jul 30, 1996
Waterford, MI, USA
Amadeus Lombardi
C
L
5′10″
165
Jun 5, 2003
Newmarket, ON, CAN
Matt Luff
22
RW
R
6′2″
196
May 5, 1997
Oakville, ON, CAN
Carter Mazur
32
LW
R
6′0″
170
Mar 28, 2002
Jackson, MI, USA
David Perron
57
LW
R
6′1″
196
May 28, 1988
Sherbrooke, QC, CAN
Michael Rasmussen
27
C
L
6′6″
211
Apr 17, 1999
Surrey, BC, CAN
Lucas Raymond
23
LW
R
5′11″
176
Mar 28, 2002
Gothenburg, SWE
Elmer Soderblom
85
LW
L
6′8″
246
Jul 5, 2001
Gothenburg, SWE
Daniel Sprong
88
RW
R
6′0″
202
Mar 17, 1997
Amsterdam, NLD
Nolan Stevens
C
L
6′3″
190
Jul 22, 1996
Brantford, ON, CAN
Joe Veleno
90
C
L
6′1″
203
Jan 13, 2000
Montréal, QC, CAN
Nic Sima *
83
RW
R
6′4″
197
Mar 31, 2005
Mississauga, Ontario
Tyler Spezia +
76
LW
L
5′10″
170
Jun 6, 1993
Clinton Township, Michigan
Trenton Bliss +
72
LW
L
6′0″
191
Mar 16, 1998
Dallas, Texas
Joel L’Esperance +
67
RW
L
6′2″
212
Aug 18, 1995
Brighton, Michigan
Dean Loukus *
58
RW
R
5′9″
181
Feb 12, 2003
Calumet, Michigan
Dominik Shine +
50
RW
R
5′11″
175
Apr 18, 1993
Pinckney, Michigan
Artem Anisimov *
44
C
L
6′4″
205
May 24, 1988
Yaroslavl, Russia
Riley Sawchuk +
28
C
R
6′1″
179
Mar 18, 1999
Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
Emmitt Finnie
64
C
L
6′1″
178
Jun 27, 2005
Lethbridge, Alberta
Defensemen
Player
#
Pos
Sh
Ht
Wt
Born
Birthplace
Ben Chiarot
8
D
L
6′3″
232
May 9, 1991
Hamilton, ON, CAN
Simon Edvinsson
77
D
L
6′6″
209
Feb 5, 2003
Kungsbacka, SWE
Shayne Gostisbehere
41
D
L
5′11″
180
Apr 20, 1993
Pembroke Pines, FL, USA
Justin Holl
3
D
R
6′3″
197
Jan 30, 1992
Tonka Bay, MN, USA
Albert Johansson
20
D
L
6′0″
168
Jan 4, 2001
Karlstad, SWE
Olli Maatta
2
D
L
6′2″
207
Aug 22, 1994
Jyväskylä, FIN
Jared Mclsaac
15
D
L
6′1″
192
Mar 27, 2000
Truro, NS, CAN
Wyatt Newpower
62
D
R
6′3″
207
Dec 9, 1997
Hugo, MN, USA
Jeff Petry
D
R
6′3″
209
Dec 9, 1987
Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Brogan Raffertry
52
D
R
6′0″
202
May 28, 1995
West Dundee, IL, USA
Moritz Seider
53
D
R
6′4″
204
Apr 6, 2001
Zell, DEU
Antti Tuomisto
24
D
R
6′4″
194
Jan 20, 2001
Pori, FIN
Eemil Viro
51
D
L
6′0″
165
Apr 3, 2002
Vantaa, FIN
William Wallinder
D
L
6′4″
191
Jul 28, 2002
Solleftea, SWE
Josiah Didier +
84
D
R
6′3″
220
Apr 8, 1993
Littleton, Colorado
Jake Walman
96
D
L
6′2″
215
Feb 20, 1996
Toronto, ON, CAN
Goalies
Player
#
Pos
Sh
Ht
Wt
Born
Birthplace
John Lethemon
31
G
L
6'1"
189
Aug 15, 1996
Northville, Michigan
Sebastian Cossa
33
G
L
6'6"
215
Nov 21, 2002
Hamilton, Ontario
Alex Lyon
34
G
L
6'1"
196
Dec 9, 1992
Baudette, Minnesota
Ville Husso
35
G
L
6'3"
200
Feb 6, 1995
Helsinki, FIN
James Reimer
47
G
L
6'2"
200
March 8, 1988
Morweena, Manitoba
Jan Bednar +
60
G
L
6'5"
200
August 26, 2002
Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Michael Hutchinson *
80
G
R
6'3"
201
March 2, 1990
Barrie, Ontario

+ = signed by Grand Rapids

\ = camp invitee*