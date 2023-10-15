Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Austin Czarnik from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned center Zach Aston-Reese to the Griffins.

Czarnik, 30, has recorded three points (2-1-3) in two games with the Griffins to begin the 2023-24 season. The 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward split the 2022-23 campaign between the Red Wings and Griffins, notching five points (3-2-5) and eight penalty minutes in 29 games with Detroit, in addition to 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes in 43 games with Grand Rapids. Czarnik signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on July 13, 2022 after splitting the 2021-22 season between the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken, registering five points (2-3-5) in 11 games with the Islanders along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes in 38 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders in 2021-22, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) in six Calder Cup playoff games. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015, Czarnik has played in parts of seven NHL seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders, Kraken and Red Wings, totaling 50 points (18-32-50) and 28 penalty minutes in 171 games since 2016-17. He has also compiled 265 points (97-168-265), a plus-24 rating and 94 penalty minutes in 272 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat, Islanders and Griffins. Czarnik paced all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and went on to represent Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Washington Township, Mich., Czarnik is one of five Michigan-born skaters on the Red Wings’ active roster, joining forwards Andrew Copp (Ann Arbor), Alex DeBrincat (Farmington Hills) and Dylan Larkin (Waterford), and defenseman Jeff Petry (Ann Arbor). Prior to turning professional, Czarnik played four seasons at Miami University from 2011-15, serving as team captain during his junior and senior years. He accumulated 169 points (46-123-169), a plus-50 rating and 119 penalty minutes in 159 games and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist as a sophomore in 2012-13. Before joining the RedHawks, Czarnik spent the 2010-11 season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, posting 34 points (20-14-34) and 33 penalty minutes in 46 contests. He previously skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2008-10. On the international stage, Czarnik represented Team USA at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching four points (2-2-4) in six games. Czarnik earned a gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship after recording six points (5-1-6), a plus-seven rating and four penalty minutes in seven games, and also won a bronze medal at the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge after collecting four points (1-3-4) in five appearances.

Aston-Reese, 29, made his debut with the Griffins in a 3-2 win over the Colorado Eagles on Friday at Van Andel Arena. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes in 77 regular-season games. Aston-Reese also tallied one goal in six Stanley Cup playoff contests with Toronto, helping the franchise clinch its first postseason series win since 2004. He split the 2021-22 campaign between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, logging 15 points (5-10-15), a plus-nine rating and 28 penalty minutes in 69 games. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Pittsburgh on March 14, 2017, Aston-Reese has compiled 80 points (42-38-80), a plus-33 rating and 124 penalty minutes in 307 games with the Penguins, Ducks and Maple Leafs since 2017-18. Additionally, Aston-Reese has registered 46 points (18-28-46), a plus-26 rating and 74 penalty minutes in 63 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Aston-Reese played four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17, racking up 148 points (66-82-148), a plus-48 rating and 182 penalty minutes in 145 games. As a senior, he was selected to the NCAA First All-American Team and named Hockey East Player of the Year after leading the NCAA in goals (31) and points (63) in just 38 games during the 2016-17 season. Aston-Reese also guided the Huskies to a Hockey East Tournament championship as a junior in 2015-16. The Staten Island, N.Y., native added 50 points (16-34-50), a plus-12 rating and 188 penalty minutes in 140 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League from 2010-13.

