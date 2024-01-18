Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Defenseman has recorded 133 points in 227 AHL games since 2019-20

DET-Brogan
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defenseman Brogan Rafferty to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Rafferty, 28, has tallied 13 points (1-12-13) and six penalty minutes in 33 games with the Griffins to begin the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot, 197-pound blueliner spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds and led the team’s defensemen in goals (9), assists (42), points (51), plus/minus (+28), power play goals (2) and shots (154) in 72 games, earning a place on the AHL Second All-Star Team. Rafferty also helped the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Finals in their inaugural season, recording 11 points (2-9-11) and four penalty minutes in 26 postseason contests. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vancouver Canucks on April 1, 2019, Rafferty picked up one assist in three appearances with the club in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Rafferty has also collected 133 points (21-112-133), a plus-45 rating and 96 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with the Utica Comets, San Diego Gulls, Firebirds and Griffins since 2019-20. He played in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic and was selected to the league’s Second All-Star Team and All-Rookie team after leading all first-year players with 38 assists.

Prior to turning professional, Rafferty played three seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2016-19, recording 65 points (10-55-65) and 100 penalty minutes in 116 games. The West Dundee, Ill., native spent the 2015-16 season with the Bloomington Thunder of the United States Hockey League, logging 28 points (2-26-28) and 30 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games, in addition to nine points (3-6-9) and four penalty minutes in 10 postseason matchups. Rafferty also totaled 56 points (8-48-56) and 105 penalty minutes in 110 North American Hockey League games with the Topeka Roadrunners and Coulee Region Chill from 2012-15.

Brogan Rafferty, Defense

Born May 28 1995 -- West Dundee, IL

Height 6.00 -- Weight 197 -- Shoots R

Brogan Rafferty Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Brogan Rafferty Stats

