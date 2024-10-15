Red Wings assign Austin Watson and Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forward Austin Watson and defenseman Justin Holl to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Watson, 32, made his Red Wings debut on Oct. 14 against the New York Rangers, logging two penalty minutes and two hits in 4:54 time on ice. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has also recorded three assists, a plus-three rating and seven penalty minutes in two games with the Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season. Watson played the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Tampa Bay Lightning, tallying four points (2-2-4), a plus-two rating and 93 penalty minutes in 33 games. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (18th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Watson has compiled 118 points (60-58-118) and 707 penalty minutes in 516 games with the Predators, Senators, Lightning and Red Wings since 2012-13. He has also tallied 19 points (10-9-19) and 48 penalty minutes in 45 postseason contests, helping the Predators reach the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Additionally, Watson has played in parts of seven AHL seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals and Griffins, racking up 135 points (73-62-135), a plus-13 rating and 96 penalty minutes in 236 games.

A native of Ann Arbor, Mich., Watson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires, Peterborough Petes and London Knights from 2008-12 prior to turning professional, winning OHL championships with Windsor in 2009 and London in 2012. During his major junior career, Watson registered 219 points (89-130-219) and 164 penalty minutes in 244 games, in addition to 22 points (12-10-22) and 27 penalty minutes in 43 postseason matchups. Watson captured a Memorial Cup title with Windsor in 2009 under Red Wings Associate Coach Bob Boughner, and later earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoff MVP with London in 2012. Watson also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2009-10, collecting six points (4-2-6) and 33 penalty minutes in nine appearances. On the international stage, Watson served as an alternate captain with Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, collecting one assist and 27 penalty minutes in 10 games. He also competed at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, registering nine points (3-6-9) and a plus-six rating in six games. Watson earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, logging three points (2-1-3), a plus-two rating and 33 penalty minutes in seven contests.

Holl, 32, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, recording one assist, a plus-one rating and two penalty minutes in 18:38 average time on ice. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound defenseman spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Red Wings, recording five assists, a plus-eight rating and 22 penalty minutes in 38 games. Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (54th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Holl has tallied 88 points (11-77-88), a plus-67 rating and 174 penalty minutes in 325 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings since 2017-18. Holl has also logged 68 points (20-48-68), a plus-59 rating and 79 penalty minutes in 194 AHL games between the Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies, helping the Marlies win a Calder Cup championship in 2018. He made his professional debut with the ECHL’s Indy Fuel in 2014-15, contributing 34 points (7-27-34) and 39 penalty minutes in 66 games.

A native of Tonka Bay, Minn., Holl played four seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2010-14 prior to turning professional, notching 38 points (8-30-38), a plus-34 rating and 76 penalty minutes in 142 games. Holl helped the Golden Gophers clinch Frozen Four berths in 2012 and 2014, in addition to capturing the Big Ten’s inaugural regular-season title in 2013-14. He competed at Minnetonka (Minn.) High School from 2007-10, totaling 39 points (18-21-39) and 12 penalty minutes in 77 games. Holl also suited up for the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers during the 2009-10 season, recording four assists, a plus-seven rating and six penalty minutes in 11 regular-season games, along with two points (1-1-2) in eight playoff matchups.