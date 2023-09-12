DETROIT – Moritz Seider is determined to continue his growth as the Detroit Red Wings defenseman looks ahead to the 2023-24 season.
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider
22-year-old defenseman embraced responsibilities, showed growth in second full NHL campaign
After winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2021-22, Seider led all defensemen 22 years old or younger in games played (82), assists (37), points (42), hits (207) and blocks (190) last season. Additionally, Seider’s 207 hits tied the Red Wings franchise record originally set by Justin Abdelkader in 2015-16, while his 190 blocks were the most by any Detroit skater in a single campaign.
“Overall I think I’m in a really good place,” Seider said in his end-of-season media session. “I found my stride during the season. I got shots better on net, so I was happy with that. I’m a better defender now than I was (in 2021-22). I’m doing a good job of trying to shut down the best lines on a daily basis. That’s all I’m trying to do.”
Moritz Seider | 2022-23 End of Season Media
But Seider’s statistics do not tell the whole story, according to fellow defenseman Jake Walman. He said that Seider can impact a game even without the puck.
“He’s a beast out there,” Walman said about Seider in April. “He can do it all. He can do everything by himself.”
Seider said he felt an increased comfort level with the Red Wings in 2022-23, helping the former sixth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft gain more confidence in his own game.
“I think I’m not caught out of position that often anymore,” Seider said. “I matured on the PK to just block more shots. Another full 82-game season helped me to mature as well.”
Lions Training Camp | Moritz Seider & Lucas Raymond
For a 22-year-old, Seider carries a calm demeanor and strong work ethic resembling that of an NHL veteran.
“You got to lead by example,” the 6-foot-4, 204-pound blueliner said. “And you got to repeat it every single day. That’s what I’m trying to do. I want to be the hardest-working guy out there and be out there in important situations. Obviously it’s great when teammates recognize that. It gives me even more trust to do even more.”
DET@NJD: Seider scores in 2nd period
Seider took on even more responsibility with the Red Wings last season, again embracing the opportunity to anchor Detroit’s defense. And since joining the organization in 2019, Seider said he has simply been “living the dream.”
“I’ve had this opportunity to make a living out of my dream, which not everybody in the world can say, so I’m very proud of that,” Seider said. “I live in the states now and have been around an awesome organization with unbelievable teammates. I just enjoy every single minute.”