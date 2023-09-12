Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

But Seider’s statistics do not tell the whole story, according to fellow defenseman Jake Walman. He said that Seider can impact a game even without the puck.

“He’s a beast out there,” Walman said about Seider in April. “He can do it all. He can do everything by himself.”

Seider said he felt an increased comfort level with the Red Wings in 2022-23, helping the former sixth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft gain more confidence in his own game.

“I think I’m not caught out of position that often anymore,” Seider said. “I matured on the PK to just block more shots. Another full 82-game season helped me to mature as well.”