RECAP: Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets, 4-0, in ‘special’ Red Wings debut 

COLUMBUS – Goalie James Reimer made a strong first impression in his Detroit Red Wings debut on Monday night, stopping all 23 shots he faced to blank the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, at Nationwide Arena.

“That’s pretty much how you draw it up, right?” Reimer said with a smile. “The way the guys battled tonight was impressive. It was an emotional win on Saturday, so sometimes maybe there’s a little bit of a hangover and we weren’t as sharp as we wanted to be in the first. But after that, the last 40 (minutes) we just buckled down. Pretty special to see the way the guys worked.”

Shayne Gostisbehere gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the first period, one-timing Joe Veleno’s feed while open in the slot to beat Columbus goalie Spencer Martin. Olli Maatta added an assist on Gostisbehere’s first goal with the Red Wings.