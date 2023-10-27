RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond scored the lone goal for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Goalie James Reimer made 25 saves in the loss for Detroit (5-2-1; 11 points), which saw its early-season six-game point streak snapped. Winnipeg improved to 4-3-0 (8 points) this season.

“I don’t think our process was off tonight,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Probably didn’t have enough energy throughout. We had pushes but it wasn’t push, push, push the whole time.”

The Jets opened the scoring at 16:28 of the first period, then doubled their lead 1:02 later.

Just 3:18 after the puck dropped in the second period, Raymond backhanded a rebound in front of the crease from captain Dylan Larkin’s shot to trim Detroit's deficit, 2-1.