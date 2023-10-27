News Feed

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night

Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings’ early-season winning streak snapped in 5-4 OT loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Kraken Tuesday, eyeing sixth straight win

DeBrincat leads 3 Stars of the Week

RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2

PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Mikael Samuelsson: Versatile Forward Clicked with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings 'found a way to win' against Penguins, 6-3

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX

NOTEBOOK: Defensive depth paying dividends early this season  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out Blue Jackets, 4-0, in Reimer's 'special' debut  

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

Raymond scores; Larkin tallies assist to push season-opening point streak to eight games

DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond scored the lone goal for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Goalie James Reimer made 25 saves in the loss for Detroit (5-2-1; 11 points), which saw its early-season six-game point streak snapped. Winnipeg improved to 4-3-0 (8 points) this season.

“I don’t think our process was off tonight,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Probably didn’t have enough energy throughout. We had pushes but it wasn’t push, push, push the whole time.”

The Jets opened the scoring at 16:28 of the first period, then doubled their lead 1:02 later.

Just 3:18 after the puck dropped in the second period, Raymond backhanded a rebound in front of the crease from captain Dylan Larkin’s shot to trim Detroit's deficit, 2-1.

“Big goal by Razor,” David Perron said. “I thought exactly what we talked about – getting someone to the net front. He did that to perfection and got a rebound. We got to do that a little more.”

With the primary assist on Raymond’s second goal this season, Larkin is the first Red Wings player to post a season-opening point streak of at least eight games since Henrik Zetterberg had a franchise-record 17-game run in the 2007-08 campaign.

“He still had looks,” Lalonde said about Larkin. “He could have had a three or four-point night easily tonight. He’s playing with pace.”

Moritz Seider also assisted on the goal for his 100th career NHL point, becoming the fourth Detroit defenseman in franchise history to reach the 100-point threshold before the age of 23.

Winnipeg pushed it, 3-1, at 10:26 of the third period, capitalizing on a rush. After the Red Wings pulled Reimer for an extra attacker late, the Jets scored an empty netter at 18:58 to seal the win.

“We’re 0-1-1 in our last two (games),” Lalonde said. “You want to find ways to not get extended streaks like that. Again, I’m not alarmed (the past two games) in that we did do some pretty good things. The puck didn’t go in for us tonight.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will kick off a two-game road trip Saturday night, beginning with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Meijer Postgame Comments | WPG vs. DET | 10/26/23

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on finding ways to win close games

“You’re not going to get bailed out with three power-play goals every game. That was a tight game, credit to them. They came in and played a good, tight game. The looks were there. We just couldn’t finish tonight.”

Perron on how the Red Wings hope to respond to adversity

“It’s not going to be perfect all the time. That’s why I’m excited heading into the next game and seeing how we react. We felt like maybe we deserved more against Seattle. I don’t know if we did that enough tonight to feel like that, so it’s going to be a good test to see how we react. It wasn’t going to be smooth sailing the whole time.”

Perron on Wednesday’s tragedy in Lewiston, Maine

“As it started happening last night, I sent a bunch of texts to people I know in the area. A great year (2006-07) playing there and my heart goes out to these people. I think some people playing for (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Lewiston Maineiacs) were involved in it.”