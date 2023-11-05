RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

DETROIT -- There’s just no quit in these Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings rallied from an early two-goal deficit and held off a late comeback attempt, handing the Boston Bruins their first regulation loss of the season, 5-4, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Goalie Ville Husso made 26 saves for Detroit, which improved to 7-4-1 (15 points) overall and snapped Boston’s season-opening 10 game point streak. With the loss, the Bruins also moved to 9-1-1 (19 points).

“The belief never wavers, and I think that’s important,” J.T. Compher said. “Not just to stay in games, but get rewarded for playing 60 minutes full and not giving up on games. It was a really good effort.”