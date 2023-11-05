RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

The Bruins scored on the power play with 5:49 remaining for the 5-4 final.
“It’s big for sure,” Perron said about Saturday’s come-from-behind victory. “Now we head into New York and can start changing the narrative of the last few games here for us. We got to show we can do it every night.”
NEXT UP: Detroit will hit the road for an Original Six clash on Tuesday night, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
QUOTABLE
Lalonde on bouncing back from last Saturday’s loss at Boston
“I thought we were good throughout and got what we deserved. Probably felt a little, I don’t want to say the word unfair, but to be trailing after 40 minutes, I thought we had a really good 40 minutes. Then to just keep at it and obviously, to trail that team in the third and find a way to win in regulation was good. Just solid throughout. Good win. Turns into a pretty good week.”
Lalonde on what he thought the turning point was on Saturday
"I don't know if there was a turning point. I just thought our guys just stayed on it. The message after the second was just to 'keep your nose in it and you'll get rewarded.' And they certainly did tonight."
Perron on what this victory means to his club
“It’s nice to give the Bruins a loss, but I think we need to keep building and playing the right way. I felt like our third period was definitely our best. I thought our first two (periods) weren’t bad either, but honestly we just got to keep pushing. It’s one win.”
Perron on the Red Wings' compete level
“I think we were just ready from the get-go as far as the compete level. We didn’t get the bounce early. Got down two (goals), that’s maybe the only weak area. After that, I thought the building really got going. That really helped us to be able to come through.”