RECAP: Red Wings 'found a way to win' against Penguins, 6-3

DETROIT -- Returning home after their first shutout victory of the 2023-24 season at Columbus, the Detroit Red Wings carried that momentum over Wednesday night by defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-3, at Little Caesars Arena.

"It just feels like a goal can come from any line at any point," Andrew Copp said. "I think that gives you some confidence, even more to play the right way because if you don't give up much we're going to find our chances with the group we have."

Goalie Ville Husso made 30 saves for the Red Wings (3-1-0 overall; 6 points), who won their third straight game. Pittsburgh moved to 2-2-0 (4 points).

The Penguins found the back of the net just 53 seconds into the first period to take a quick 1-0 lead.

"A really poor mishap on the first goal against," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "We have a neutral-zone design to have numbers back and a nice gap. For whatever reason, we backed off and gave (Evgeni) Malkin, maybe the hottest player in the league right now, an unbelievably poor gap."

But Alex DeBrincat evened things up, 1-1, at 12:23 when he finished a backdoor pass from Austin Czarnik. Shayne Gostisbehere recorded the secondary assist on DeBrincat's first goal of the game.

"It seems like a simple goal, a backdoor tap-in," Lalonde said. "But (DeBrincat) just gets to spots."