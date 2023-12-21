RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss to Jets

WINNIPEG – The Detroit Red Wings have proved themselves more than capable of overcoming adversity this season. And after Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets extended the Red Wings’ losing streak to four straight games, captain Dylan Larkin said Detroit simply needs better all-around play to end its skid.

“I think we’ve really tried it all the past couple of weeks,” Larkin said. “Different line combinations, different coaching coming in being hard, trying to pump us up or whatever it is. But it’s got to come within the room. Every guy has to be better. That sounds cliché but tonight, it was very apparent that every guy needs to be better.”

Goalie James Reimer made a season-high 36 saves in the loss for Detroit (15-13-4; 34 points), which was outshot by Winnipeg (19-9-3; 41 points), 41-28.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said defensive lapses cost the Red Wings on Wednesday.

“It’s frustrating in that there’s some good moments, even to our d-zone,” Lalonde said. “But it’s these lapses where we just break down and everything is ending up with some easy offense against us.”