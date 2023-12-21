RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss to Jets

Kane records second consecutive multi-point contest with goal and assist for Detroit

DET-WPG12:20:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

WINNIPEG – The Detroit Red Wings have proved themselves more than capable of overcoming adversity this season. And after Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets extended the Red Wings’ losing streak to four straight games, captain Dylan Larkin said Detroit simply needs better all-around play to end its skid.

“I think we’ve really tried it all the past couple of weeks,” Larkin said. “Different line combinations, different coaching coming in being hard, trying to pump us up or whatever it is. But it’s got to come within the room. Every guy has to be better. That sounds cliché but tonight, it was very apparent that every guy needs to be better.”

Goalie James Reimer made a season-high 36 saves in the loss for Detroit (15-13-4; 34 points), which was outshot by Winnipeg (19-9-3; 41 points), 41-28.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said defensive lapses cost the Red Wings on Wednesday.

“It’s frustrating in that there’s some good moments, even to our d-zone,” Lalonde said. “But it’s these lapses where we just break down and everything is ending up with some easy offense against us.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | WPG vs. DET | 12/20/23

Detroit went into the first intermission in a 1-0 deficit after the Jets opened the scoring at 15:38 of the opening frame.

“I liked our start,” Lalonde said. “Felt a little unfortunate to be down 1-0.”

Olli Maatta evened the score for the Red Wings at 1:44 of the second period when he skated in on the rush and took a cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane before firing a shot inside the left face-off circle over the shoulder of Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit to make it 1-1. Andrew Copp also assisted Maatta’s first goal of the season.

DET@WPG: Maatta scores goal against Laurent Brossoit

“Liked the start of our second,” Lalonde said. “We get it back to 1-1, then they had a little push and then we had a really poor end of the second. And that’s that lapse.”

Winnipeg took control with three straight goals in an 8:29 span before the end of the second, jumping ahead, 4-1.

With 11:19 left in the third period, Kane saw a rebound come to him in front and promptly buried it to cut the Red Wings’ deficit in half, 4-2. Larkin and Moritz Seider picked up the assists.

Lighting the lamp at 15:12, Winnipeg held on for the 5-2 final.

“We had a pretty good third period,” Lalonde said. “Probably should have gotten it to 4-3, then we had that lapse again. D-zone breakdown, setting up to get our goalie pulled and unfortunately, it ended up in the back of our net.”

Detroit finished 0-for-2 on the man advantage but played its first penalty-free game since Jan. 19 at Vegas.

DET@WPG: Kane scores goal against Laurent Brossoit

“We have to get desperate,” Larkin said. “We have to get something to hang our hat on.”

NEXT UP: Playing the first half of a back-to-back set before the NHL’s annual holiday break, the Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. 

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on the importance of staying mentally strong

“That’s the challenge, not to get frustrated. I thought for the most part, the group did that. We’ll try some different things going into Friday. Obviously David Perron coming back, I think, will help our group. But it’s just (playing) complete hockey.”

Larkin on his evaluation of Wednesday’s loss

“It’s kind of spiraling right now. It’s a lot of hockey, but we can’t make excuses. We had to come in here and find a way, and we didn’t. We found the opposite. We lost our d-zone coverage, we’ve been struggling with that of late and they exposed us tonight. We hung Reims out to dry with backdoors and extended o-zone shifts for Winnipeg.”

Larkin on how the Red Wings can snap this skid

“It’s just about simplifying one game at a time. We’re just in a rut. It’s frustrating. It’s not clicking right now. Offense isn’t clicking and you can’t win hockey games playing defense like that. When we get five guys back, we got to simplify and grind it out. We didn’t do that tonight.”

Seider on how he feels Detroit is playing of late

“I feel like we really try, and it just feels like we’re a step too late or just not really connected on the things we’re trying to get done, say like the forecheck or breakouts. It feels like it’s always one split second is kind of off and we’re chasing the game.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg
Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery

Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery
Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract
Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday

PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday
RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0

RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0
PREVIEW: Eyeing reinforcements from injured reserve, Red Wings face road test Saturday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Eyeing reinforcements from injured reserve, Red Wings face road test Saturday against Flyers
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes, 2-1

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes, 2-1
Resilient Red Wings push forward despite missing key players

Resilient Red Wings push forward despite missing key players
RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues

RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues
PREVIEW: After falling to Stars, Red Wings wrap up back-to-back road set Tuesday against Blues 

PREVIEW: After falling to Stars, Red Wings wrap up back-to-back road set Tuesday against Blues 
RECAP: Detroit handed 6-3 loss in Dallas

RECAP: Detroit handed 6-3 loss in Dallas
PREVIEW: Battling injuries to key forwards, Red Wings lean on organizational depth Monday at Dallas

PREVIEW: Battling injuries to key forwards, Red Wings lean on organizational depth Monday at Dallas
Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions