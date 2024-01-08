RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on what's behind the success of Detroit's penalty kill

"I think some detail within it, obviously some saves. But as much as we've had some practice time and a little reset with our 5-on-5 game, we've obviously had some practice time and some reps with both our special teams. I think that's translating into our play on the ice."

Larkin on how the Red Wings responded after falling behind early in the first period

"We got a little flustered when things got physical and there was some shots being taken out there. I think it's pretty clear when Klim's out, we don't really have anyone that is going to go out there and go toe-to-toe with someone, and that's okay. But we just got to focus on playing hockey and staying out of it. That was the big message, is when we get rattled we got to just play hockey."

Larkin on the benefit of a mostly healthy lineup

"I feel like we felt sorry for ourselves for a little bit there before Christmas, with the schedule and injuries. I think it's just managing the ups and downs in a long season. We had three big wins. We're going to practice tomorrow before we fly home to continue to work on things. We got a great feeling in here. Guys are bought into what we want to do before the All-Star break."

Rasmussen on a more spaced out game and practice schedule to begin the new year

"We need to practice and work on things. Some of our game was slipping a little bit there, so I think we've worked really hard in practice and just consistently tried to get better. It's a group that really cares and wants to get better. That's just kind of what we've done."