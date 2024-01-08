RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2

ANAHEIM – The Detroit Red Wings swept a three-game California road trip on Sunday night for the first time since the 2007-08 season, but it certainly didn’t come easy.
In the finale of Detroit’s first multi-game road swing of the 2024 calendar year, Michael Rasmussen scored the eventual game-winner with 1:07 left in regulation and goalie Alex Lyon made 29 saves to help the Red Wings earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.
Collecting all six possible points in California, the win improved Detroit’s season record to 20-16-4 (44 points). Goalie Lukas Dostal turned aside 25-of-28 shots in the loss for Anaheim (13-25-1; 27 points), which is winless in its last five games.
"I think it's just a huge trip for us," Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. "I don't think as much as how we were looking at it coming in. We left Detroit feeling we played a couple good hockey games and the results were coming, and they came on this trip."