RECAP: Red Wings complete perfect California road trip by defeating Ducks, 3-2

Rasmussen breaks tie with 1:07 remaining and Lyon stands tall in goal with 29 saves as Detroit wins third straight game

DET-ANA 010723
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

ANAHEIM – The Detroit Red Wings swept a three-game California road trip on Sunday night for the first time since the 2007-08 season, but it certainly didn’t come easy.

In the finale of Detroit’s first multi-game road swing of the 2024 calendar year, Michael Rasmussen scored the eventual game-winner with 1:07 left in regulation and goalie Alex Lyon made 29 saves to help the Red Wings earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

Collecting all six possible points in California, the win improved Detroit’s season record to 20-16-4 (44 points). Goalie Lukas Dostal turned aside 25-of-28 shots in the loss for Anaheim (13-25-1; 27 points), which is winless in its last five games.

"I think it's just a huge trip for us," Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. "I don't think as much as how we were looking at it coming in. We left Detroit feeling we played a couple good hockey games and the results were coming, and they came on this trip."

Getting the scoring started just 20 seconds into the game, Trevor Zegras gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead when he redirected Troy Terry’s shot from the blue line past Lyon for his third goal of the season.

"It's not how you want to start hockey games," Larkin said. "We felt like we shouldn't have been in that spot."

Larkin answered the Ducks’ early goal by finding the back of the net on a power play at 11:10 of the first period. After Shayne Gostisbehere passed the puck to David Perron in the left faceoff circle, Perron set up Larkin in the slot for a quick snipe that beat Dostal to even the score at 1-1. It marked Larkin’s 14th goal of the season and his 50th career power-play tally.

Scoring his eighth goal of the season at 2:20 of the second period, Joe Veleno collected Andrew Copp’s pass along the boards in the offensive zone and snuck it home on a wraparound to give Detroit a 2-1 lead. Ben Chiarot picked up an assist on the goal, which was confirmed after video review showed the puck went over the goal line.

The Red Wings took three penalties near the midway mark of the second period, but their penalty kill shined by keeping the Ducks off the board, including killing off a 5-on-3 advantage for a stretch of 1:25.

Detroit finished 4-for-4 on the penalty kill on Sunday, and is 20-for-20 on the PK since Dec. 22 against Philadelphia. 

"Tonight our special teams, I thought, was excellent," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "It's been a trend of late. Obviously our penalty kill has been lights out here of late with a really nice run."

Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 3:55 of the third period, finishing Cam Fowler’s cross-ice feed inside the right faceoff circle to make it 2-2. 

Rasmussen scored his pivotal goal by redirecting Moritz Seider's shot from above the right faceoff circle into the back of the net off his left skate. Lucas Raymond also picked up an assist on Rasmussen's ninth goal of the season, giving him eight points in eight games since Dec. 22.

"Just trying to build a wall there," Rasmussen said about the play. "Just trying to get some sort of a piece on it. Obviously a great pass, so just tried to redirect it and get it in."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers will open their season series at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on what's behind the success of Detroit's penalty kill

"I think some detail within it, obviously some saves. But as much as we've had some practice time and a little reset with our 5-on-5 game, we've obviously had some practice time and some reps with both our special teams. I think that's translating into our play on the ice."

Larkin on how the Red Wings responded after falling behind early in the first period

"We got a little flustered when things got physical and there was some shots being taken out there. I think it's pretty clear when Klim's out, we don't really have anyone that is going to go out there and go toe-to-toe with someone, and that's okay. But we just got to focus on playing hockey and staying out of it. That was the big message, is when we get rattled we got to just play hockey."

Larkin on the benefit of a mostly healthy lineup

"I feel like we felt sorry for ourselves for a little bit there before Christmas, with the schedule and injuries. I think it's just managing the ups and downs in a long season. We had three big wins. We're going to practice tomorrow before we fly home to continue to work on things. We got a great feeling in here. Guys are bought into what we want to do before the All-Star break."

Rasmussen on a more spaced out game and practice schedule to begin the new year

"We need to practice and work on things. Some of our game was slipping a little bit there, so I think we've worked really hard in practice and just consistently tried to get better. It's a group that really cares and wants to get better. That's just kind of what we've done."

