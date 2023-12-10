RECAP: Larkin’s injury hangs over Red Wings’ 5-1 loss to Senators

No postgame update on status of Detroit's captain; Kane scores first goal with Red Wings

DET-OTT 120923
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings lost their leader in the first period of Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.

With 6:10 remaining in the opening frame, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was hit from behind by Senators forward Mathieu Joseph before colliding with opposing forward Parker Kelly. After falling to the ice, Larkin laid motionless at the edge of Ottawa's crease as Detroit's medical staff rushed out to check on him. A stretcher was brought out, but Larkin later skated off with the help of Shayne Gostisbehere and Robby Fabbri.

Speaking to the media postgame, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he did not have an update on Larkin, who did not return to Saturday's contest.

The loss snapped Detroit's (14-8-4; 32 points) four-game point streak, while Ottawa improved to 11-11-0 (22 points) this season.

"Obviously, it was a really scary situation of him being knocked out and leaving on his own feet," Lalonde said about Larkin. "No further update. He's still getting evaluated."

Earning an early man-advantage opportunity, Ottawa lit the lamp just 1:57 into the game and took a 1-0 lead. 

Joseph and Kelly each received a minor penalty for roughing on the play involving Larkin. David Perron was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking Senators defensemen Artem Zub.

"Considering the circumstances, I thought both refs handled it extremely well," Lalonde said about the penalties resulting from the incident with Larkin. "Communicated it well, and we moved on from it."

Patrick Kane scored his first goal with the Red Wings at 14:49 on a power play, evening the score at 1-1. After taking Detroit goalie Alex Lyon’s pass, Alex DeBrincat skated past center ice and found Kane at the top of Ottawa’s offensive zone. The 35-year-old forward went into the right face-off circle and drilled a shot past Senators netminder Joonas Korpisalo.

With the secondary assist on Kane's power-play goal, Lyon recorded his first career NHL point.

Ottawa scored three unanswered goals, including one on a power play, in the second period to push ahead, 4-1.

"What really stung was us being down nine forwards and taking two penalties to immediately start the second," Lalonde said. "Kind of changed the whole complexion of the game."

Lyon made 21 saves before being replaced at the start of the third period by fellow goaltender James Reimer, who stopped all 11 shots he faced.

The Senators scored an empty-netter at 16:35 of the third for the 5-1 final.

"I give those nine forwards credit to keep competing," Lalonde said. "Obviously, we're down three goals. It's a very emotional situation and they gave us looks."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will play the first half of a road back-to-back on Monday night, facing the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

QUOTABLE 

Lalonde on replacing Lyon with Reimer

"I didn't pull him. I gave an opportunity for Reimer to get some touches. He'll get the net here soon. I don't know when, but he'll get back in the net there. Just a weird game."

Chiarot on finishing Saturday's game with Larkin's injury still in the back of his mind

"Kind of a hectic game. Seeing your captain go down like that, obviously, is hard. Tough to refocus, for sure. But I thought guys kind of rallied and got back to playing. But always hard to see."

Fischer on regrouping after Larkin's exited the game

"It's just a tough sight to see. Obviously, you never want to see anybody down, especially the leader of your team. So it's a tough one to kind of regroup from. I think we did an okay job of it. That with the penalties, and I think we had eight forwards at one time, was a hectic game."

Fischer on dropping the gloves against Joseph

"I think all 21 guys would have done the same thing in our room. Obviously, wanted to wait a second there. We have nine forwards. There's probably multiple opportunities to do that earlier, but didn't want to go down seven or eight forwards at one time. But that's the captain of our team. Every guy in that locker room would stick up for him and everyone else."

News Feed

PREVIEW: Carrying four-game point streak into Saturday, Red Wings host Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night

PREVIEW: Carrying four-game point streak into Saturday, Red Wings host Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night
Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer treat kids from The Children’s Center with shopping spree as part of ‘incredible’ Hometown Holiday Assist

Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer treat kids from The Children’s Center with shopping spree as part of ‘incredible’ Hometown Holiday Assist
RECAP: Kane’s Red Wings debut spoiled by Sharks in 6-5 overtime loss

RECAP: Kane’s Red Wings debut spoiled by Sharks in 6-5 overtime loss
PREVIEW: Kane set to make Red Wings debut Thursday against San Jose Sharks as Detroit eyes fourth straight win 

PREVIEW: Kane set to make Red Wings debut Thursday against San Jose Sharks as Detroit eyes fourth straight win 
Compher providing versatility, consistency to Red Wings

Compher providing versatility, consistency to Red Wings
RECAP: Larkin's milestone night helps visiting Red Wings hold off Sabres, 5-3

RECAP: Larkin's milestone night helps visiting Red Wings hold off Sabres, 5-3
PREVIEW: Seeking third straight win, Red Wings begin season series against Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday

PREVIEW: Seeking third straight win, Red Wings begin season series against Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday
RECAP: Detroit secures ‘two big points’ with 5-4 overtime win at Montreal

RECAP: Detroit secures ‘two big points’ with 5-4 overtime win at Montreal
PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for Saturday’s divisional road tilt against Canadiens

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for Saturday’s divisional road tilt against Canadiens
Yzerman on Kane: ‘I think we’re all curious to see how he does’

Yzerman on Kane: ‘I think we’re all curious to see how he does’
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Compher, Fabbri each score twice as Red Wings ‘got the job done’ in 5-1 win over Blackhawks

RECAP: Compher, Fabbri each score twice as Red Wings ‘got the job done' in 5-1 win over Blackhawks
PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Bedard, Chicago for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Bedard, Chicago for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday
RECAP: Red Wings can’t find late equalizer in 3-2 loss at Rangers

RECAP: Red Wings can’t find late equalizer in 3-2 loss at Rangers
Patrick Kane says heart is in Detroit, signs one-year deal with Red Wings on Tuesday

Patrick Kane says heart is in Detroit, signs one-year deal with Red Wings on Tuesday
PREVIEW: Red Wings seeking fourth consecutive win with more complete effort Wednesday at Rangers 

PREVIEW: Red Wings seeking fourth consecutive win with more complete effort Wednesday at Rangers
Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract
Red Wings set to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, Nov. 30

Red Wings set to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, Nov. 30