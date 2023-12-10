RECAP: Larkin’s injury hangs over Red Wings’ 5-1 loss to Senators

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings lost their leader in the first period of Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.

With 6:10 remaining in the opening frame, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was hit from behind by Senators forward Mathieu Joseph before colliding with opposing forward Parker Kelly. After falling to the ice, Larkin laid motionless at the edge of Ottawa's crease as Detroit's medical staff rushed out to check on him. A stretcher was brought out, but Larkin later skated off with the help of Shayne Gostisbehere and Robby Fabbri.

Speaking to the media postgame, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he did not have an update on Larkin, who did not return to Saturday's contest.

The loss snapped Detroit's (14-8-4; 32 points) four-game point streak, while Ottawa improved to 11-11-0 (22 points) this season.

"Obviously, it was a really scary situation of him being knocked out and leaving on his own feet," Lalonde said about Larkin. "No further update. He's still getting evaluated."

Earning an early man-advantage opportunity, Ottawa lit the lamp just 1:57 into the game and took a 1-0 lead.

Joseph and Kelly each received a minor penalty for roughing on the play involving Larkin. David Perron was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking Senators defensemen Artem Zub.

"Considering the circumstances, I thought both refs handled it extremely well," Lalonde said about the penalties resulting from the incident with Larkin. "Communicated it well, and we moved on from it."

Patrick Kane scored his first goal with the Red Wings at 14:49 on a power play, evening the score at 1-1. After taking Detroit goalie Alex Lyon’s pass, Alex DeBrincat skated past center ice and found Kane at the top of Ottawa’s offensive zone. The 35-year-old forward went into the right face-off circle and drilled a shot past Senators netminder Joonas Korpisalo.

With the secondary assist on Kane's power-play goal, Lyon recorded his first career NHL point.