RECAP: Kane’s Red Wings debut spoiled by Sharks in 6-5 overtime loss

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Kane’s play

“He looked very comfortable. Obviously, a little rusty. A little more polish to his game, he could have had three, four points. He’s probably kicking himself that he didn’t. I think certainly a positive for him tonight.”

Perron on how Thursday’s game unraveled

“We weren’t fully satisfied. Even after the first period, it seemed like we came out and had good momentum the time that we did play, kind of the way we want structure-wise, and all that stuff. We got the four goals. Obviously, anytime you allow goals on the power play at the end of the second period like that, it’s never a good recipe.”

Kane on how he felt physically

“I think it’s more for me just getting my timing, understanding team structure and then doing what I do when I get the puck. Overall, as far as the first game, the body felt pretty good.”

Kane on the warm reception he received from Hockeytown faithful

“It’s special. The fans were great, obviously with the starting lineup and even coming out for warmups. It’s a great organization, a lot of history. This team has been playing great. It’s been fun to watch. A couple hiccups tonight, but I still think as a group we have a lot of confidence. Will be fun to try to get it back on Saturday.”