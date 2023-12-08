RECAP: Kane’s Red Wings debut spoiled by Sharks in 6-5 overtime loss

Detroit and San Jose combine for eight goals in wild second period

seider-sjsdet120723
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane’s Detroit Red Wings debut was spoiled by the San Jose Sharks, who rallied from a four-goal deficit to snatch a 6-5 overtime win at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Goalie Ville Husso made 30 saves for Detroit, (14-7-4; 32 points), which collected a point but saw its three-game winning streak snapped. San Jose won its second straight overtime contest, improving to 8-7-2 (18 points) this season.

“Got outworked all night,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Again, it’s another learning lesson. We have to be on all the time to be successful in this league. Tonight, we weren’t.”

After a scoreless first period, Klim Kostin struck first for Detroit just over nine minutes into the second. Immediately following a face-off, Kostin hustled to a loose puck and jammed it past Sharks netminder Mackenzie Blackwood for his second goal this season, making it 1-0.

Just a few minutes later, the Red Wings widened their lead to 4-0 by scoring three goals in 49 seconds. It marked Detroit’s fastest three tallies since Pavel Datsyuk, Tomas Kopecky and Brett Lebda lit the lamp in a 46-second span on March 14, 2009, at the St. Louis Blues.

Michael Rasmussen scored his first goal of the night at 12:51, tipping in Daniel Sprong’s shot to make it 2-0. The 24-year-old forward scored again 13 seconds later, getting a piece of Ben Chiarot’s shot for a 3-0 advantage. Andrew Copp recorded the secondary assist on Rasmussen’s fifth goal this season.

At 13:40, Lucas Raymond capped off a nice passing play between Robby Fabbri and Chiarot to make it 4-0. Raymond extended his point streak to four consecutive games with the goal, which also chased Blackwood from the game. San Jose goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 10 saves in relief.

The Sharks responded with two short-handed goals in a 38-second span, cutting their deficit to 4-2. San Jose made it 4-3 at 15:52, then tied things at four apiece with 23 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

Captain Dylan Larkin, who was assisted by Raymond and Fabbri, gave the Red Wings a 5-4 lead at 13:20 of the third period with his 11th goal this season.

The Sharks, who pulled Kahkonen for the extra skater late, made it 5-5 at 18:31 to force overtime before scoring the game-winning goal 37 seconds into the extra session.

“We have to be on edge all the time,” Lalonde said. “It’s what we are. We’re not good enough to coast through games. We get very casual and we get what we deserved.”

Playing his first NHL game since May 1 after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery exactly one month later, Kane recorded three shots on goal in 16:33 of ice time against San Jose.

“Overall, I think it was just fun for me to get out there and play again,” said Kane, who signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28. “Obviously, would have been a little bit better getting a win.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the Ottawa Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Kane’s play

“He looked very comfortable. Obviously, a little rusty. A little more polish to his game, he could have had three, four points. He’s probably kicking himself that he didn’t. I think certainly a positive for him tonight.”

Perron on how Thursday’s game unraveled

“We weren’t fully satisfied. Even after the first period, it seemed like we came out and had good momentum the time that we did play, kind of the way we want structure-wise, and all that stuff. We got the four goals. Obviously, anytime you allow goals on the power play at the end of the second period like that, it’s never a good recipe.”

Kane on how he felt physically

“I think it’s more for me just getting my timing, understanding team structure and then doing what I do when I get the puck. Overall, as far as the first game, the body felt pretty good.”

Kane on the warm reception he received from Hockeytown faithful

“It’s special. The fans were great, obviously with the starting lineup and even coming out for warmups. It’s a great organization, a lot of history. This team has been playing great. It’s been fun to watch. A couple hiccups tonight, but I still think as a group we have a lot of confidence. Will be fun to try to get it back on Saturday.”

